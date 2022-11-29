DEI FIRM DIVERSE & ENGAGED PLANTS 1000 TREES FOR GIVING TUESDAY AS COMMITMENT TO NET ZERO

NEWARK, NJ, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse & Engaged, an award-winning diversity consulting firm, pledged today to plant 1,000 trees for AFR100 through the organization One Tree Planted. For every dollar donated, One Tree Planted plants one tree in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Europe or the Pacific.

Today marks Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States, and a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Diverse & Engaged is planting trees as part of a commitment to leave the planet better off than when they found it. As an award-winning boutique DEI firm aligned with social good, the company’s CEO, Dee C. Marshall is an ESG go-to for the largest diversity supplier certifying organizations NMSDC and WBENC, leading the discussion on how businesses can begin their sustainability journey not limited to just reforestation. The company launched their Net Zero campaign a few months ago making several bold moves to support their GRI, SDG, and SABS action steps, one of which is encouraging others to help plant 10,000 trees by the end of the year.

“We are amplifying diversity and changing workplace culture but we are also a responsible supplier of those services,” Marshall said. “As early adopters of ESG, we are showing that even when you are a small or woman-owned business you can still do your part to be kind to the planet.”

Marshall believes that focusing on diversity is not enough and that businesses need to also have sustainable practices socially and with regard to the environment. She has chosen Africa (The Gambia) for the company’s expansion and as a result, Africa is the region for the 1,000 trees because this program provides jobs to minimize poverty in local communities, improves climate change resilience, and boosts food security.

As a boutique, woman-owned business, Diverse & Engaged is an early adopter of ESG practices. Marshall urges businesses of all sizes to do their part and implement sustainable initiatives.

###

About Diverse & Engaged:

Diverse & Engaged is an award-winning leadership development and diversity consulting practice offering workforce solutions to attract, engage, and support diverse cultures. Their core competency is training however Diverse & Engaged is at the forefront of creating sustainable changes within Corporate America and is a thought leader and contributor to major media. For more information visit diverseandengaged.com.