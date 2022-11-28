Conduct Board Announces December Disciplinary Hearings

The Board's cases include an attorney facing a possible sanction and a reinstatement claim.

The Board's cases include an attorney facing a possible sanction and a reinstatement claim.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two December disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

December 5-6

Disciplinary Counsel v. Omar Fahmi Shaaban

Case No. 2022-026

Respondent’s counsel: None

Hearing location: Thomas A. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

December 19

In re Reinstatement of Timothy Solomon Horton, Petitioner; Disciplinary Counsel, Relator

Case No. 2018-010

Respondent’s counsel: Jonathan E. Coughlan, Cincinnati

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus