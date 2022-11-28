Submit Release
Conduct Board Announces December Disciplinary Hearings

The Board's cases include an attorney facing a possible sanction and a reinstatement claim.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two December disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

December 5-6
Disciplinary Counsel v. Omar Fahmi Shaaban
Case No. 2022-026
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Thomas A. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

December 19
In re Reinstatement of Timothy Solomon Horton, Petitioner; Disciplinary Counsel, Relator
Case No. 2018-010
Respondent’s counsel: Jonathan E. Coughlan, Cincinnati
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

