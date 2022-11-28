Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,966 in the last 365 days.

Animal Health Officials Remind Bird Owners to Protect Flocks from HPAI

MAINE, November 28 - Back to current news.

Animal Health Officials Remind Bird Owners to Protect Flocks from HPAI

November 25, 2022
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA- Maine Animal Health officials with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) remind commercial and backyard flock owners to keep birds indoors to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Today's reminder follows the detection of HPAI in a small, non-commercial group of backyard birds in Washington County.

AUGUSTA- Maine Animal Health officials with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) remind commercial and backyard flock owners to keep birds indoors to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Today's reminder follows the detection of HPAI in a small, non-commercial group of backyard birds in Washington County.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Starting in February 2022, DACF reported detecting 14 cases of the disease in domestic birds, all involving non-commercial backyard flocks. DACF found these cases in six counties across the state.

Practical measures to protect the health of Maine's domestic birds:

  • Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.
  • Practice strict biosecurity measures, including washing hands before and after handling birds and when moving between different coops, wearing clean clothes, and keeping vehicles clean and free of dirt, manure, and other organic material.
  • Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.
  • Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
  • Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses.
  • Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
  • Keep poultry feed secure to ensure no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.
  • Avoid visiting other farms, homes, or facilities with birds.
  • Know the signs of HPAI and monitor the health of birds regularly.

For a snapshot of HPAI in Maine, frequently asked questions, and additional HPAI resources, visitmaine.gov/dacf/hpai.

To report sick poultry or unusual domestic bird deaths, call the USDA's toll-free hotline at 1-866-536-7593.

To report a strange-acting or deadwild bird, call the MDIFW at (207) 287-8000. After hours, evenings, and on weekends, please call (800) 452-4664.

You just read:

Animal Health Officials Remind Bird Owners to Protect Flocks from HPAI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.