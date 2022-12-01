MERIDIAN BARRIERS DRAW THE ATTENTION OF SEATTLE MEDIA

Crowds Leaving Lumen Field Barriers Across From T-Mobile Park

MERIDIAN RAPID DEFENSE GROUP BARRIERS AND BEAM GATES A COMMON SIGHT ACROSS THE U.S.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As always at this time of year the parades and Christmas tree lightings draw large crowds, and again Meridian Rapid Defense Group is there with its mobile Archer 1200 Barriers and Archer Beam Gates to keep them safe.

The Seattle Times reported that the barriers in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle were set up along Fifth and Fourth Avenue to protect crowds at the annual Christmas tree-lighting celebration. Read the article here.

For cities all over the U.S. the Archer mobile barrier has become the “go to” solution for the protection of people from rogue vehicles. Recent tragedies where cars were driven into crowds (either intentionally or by accident) have made cities particularly mindful of how to organize an event and keep people safe at the same time.

Seattle Police purchased the barriers and trailers from Meridian with the direct intention of keeping people, communities, and places safer and they are used on a regular basis for large crowd events throughout the city. The barriers can be quickly moved into place by one person and take the place of the large unsightly concrete and water barriers.

“Over at the Seahawk’s Lumen Field, our barriers have been there as a permanent part of their security plan for the last few years,” Meridian CEO, Peter Whitford told the Seattle Times. “Whether it’s the Pride Parade in Seattle or a purely local event such as a small parade or community gathering the Seattle police have the Archer Barriers ready to roll out.”

Mr. Whitford told the Times: “Meridian has sold barriers and beam gates in cities across the US, and to clients in Canada, Australia and elsewhere. San Luis Obispo in California owns 56 units in every color of the rainbow, to blend in with farmers markets, parades, and political rallies. Meridian originally supplied barriers to hot zones such as the U.S. base at Kandahar, Afghanistan.”

The catalyst for civilian uses was the 2016 attack in Nice, France where on Bastille Day, an extremist drove a truck into groups of revelers, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds more. Mr. Whitford said, “People realized it’s very easy for someone to do enormous harm by getting in a vehicle and plowing that into an unprotected crowd of people.”

Over the next month Meridian Rapid Defense Group will have barriers and beam gates guarding dozens of holiday events throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia.

“We are extremely proud,” said Mr. Whitford, “that so many cities and individual police and emergency departments have chosen Meridian to be a major part of their holiday safety campaign. And because the barriers have the full approval of the Department of Homeland Security that gives them even greater confidence they are in good hands.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Event Protection With Meridian Barriers