CYPFER Is Irie

Daniel Tobok, Appointed as Cyber Security Advisor for Legendary Business Visionary, Rohan Marley and RM Enterprises

TORONTO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, announced today his appointment as Cyber Security and Intelligence Advisor for one of the world’s leading business visionaries from Jamaica, Rohan Marley of RME / Rohan Marley Enterprises.

Marley is an internationally acclaimed investor and entrepreneur, the son of iconic musical legend, Bob Marley. Marley sells products and services to consumers worldwide, leveraging his personally founded life business philosophy that provides customers an experience of love and joy his family name is famously synonymous with.

“The challenge to globalizing my vision and reaching a worldwide audience is structured security and systems” says Marley, the 50-year-old business visionary. “With great growth comes great preparation. This is why developing and deploying pro-active measures to monitor my global efforts is paramount as I focus to ensure supply chains, channels, and the technology that manages them are unshakeable when delivering goods to consumers that range from, cannabis to coffee, to wine and apparel” states Marley.

Marley’s life business includes industries such as cannabis, apparel, electronics, vacation clubs, spirits, and coffee. It includes established brands such as Lion Order Cannabis, Romarley Beach House and Marley Coffee; each performing well under Marley’s leadership.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with business visionaries like Rohan Marley” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “His appreciation for cyber security speaks volumes of his unwavering commitment to preserving and protecting his family name (Marley) and the family’s collective investment across the life business industries. We are seeing more and more celebrities in the consumer goods business take cyber threats seriously, and can optimally prepare them against threats as they continue to serve online customers worldwide” says Tobok.

“I respect and appreciate the value of pedigree and an undeniable track record of performing well” says Marley. “As I continue to institutionalize my services, products and scale globally - I am grateful CYPFER is monitoring and managing the landscape of unpredictable threats and disruptions” concludes Marley.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation who provides 24/7 service to businesses, organizations, and governments any time on a global scale. CYPFER combines deep experience in structured, exceptionally creative and threat intelligence enriched negotiation techniques to deliver results that far surpass markets statistics for cyber-extortion and ransomware events. Their expert team of cybersecurity professionals works with several prominent global insurance carriers, leading law firms and Fortune 1000 organizations.

CYPFER’s core services include:

- Cyberattack Recovery

- Cyber Security Advisory

- Cyber Resilience;

- Digital Executive Protection;

- Ransomware Recovery.

Founded in 2019, CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 100+ people around Canada, USA, Caribbean, and UK, with plans to grow to 200 in 2023.

