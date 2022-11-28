Bobby Brock Insurance is Giving Away 4,000 Christmas Meals

TUPELO, MS, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Brock Insurance is the largest and oldest health insurance and Medicare focused insurance agency in Mississippi. With their primary headquarters office in Tupelo, they employee thirty three local residents. Each year they sponsor tons of non-profit fundraisers and benefits, but this year Justin Brock had a different idea. "Upon hearing the news that United Furniture had fired thousands of employees by text just a couple of days before Thanksgiving, our team was shocked and wanted to figure out how we could help" said Justin.

After hearing about a company in North Carolina giving away 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving, they were too close to Turkey Day to make it happen. Bobby Brock Insurance set sights on Christmas and launched Operation Feed Tupelo. On December 17th, the staff of Bobby Brock Insurance will give away boxes valued at about $60 each worth of food to residents of Mississippi. The box will include a gift certificate for a Butterball Turkey at $25 and many other canned goods and non-perishables that can be used by the recipients. Each box should have enough to feed a family of four and the company will be giving away 1,000 boxes on a first come first serve basis. So when and where will these festivities be? Keep reading to find out.

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday December 17th, 2022 the staff members and many of their family members will be at Building 5 of the Furniture Market on Coley Rd to hand out 1,000 boxes of food and gift cards.

Bobby Brock Insurance has been the leader in Medicare Supplement and other Medicare related product sales in Mississippi since 1992. They are also the largest distributor of Affordable Care Act plans and other forms of health insurance in the state. They have offices in Tupelo, Southaven, and Flowood with plans to open offices in Corinth, Oxford, and Columbus in 2024 and Pascagoula and Madison in 2025.

In recent years Bobby Brock Insurance has started working towards sponsoring more events and getting more involved in community relations projects. This is all part of their initiative to "Connect, Serve, and Impact" the community that their employees and customers are a part of. Every quarter each Bobby Brock Insurance employee is required to log one afternoon of some form of community service. We pay the employees for this time so that we can amplify our impact on the community. The goal with Operation Feed Tupelo was to bring in people from the city limits and surrounding towns and counties to directly cut out the middle men that sometimes absorb the impact of good will. "We wanted to selfishly see the faces of the people that we aimed to help", said Justin Brock.

"Many of our own customers are people who we believe would benefit greatly from this event. Inflation is hitting the portion of the population on a fixed income especially hard right now. What was already a tight budget is being squeezed more and more every day. Now with layoffs happening, even the kids of some of our Medicare aged clients are negatively impacted. Some of these children were helping their parents keep the lights and heat on. Though we know that we cannot help every single person through their financial hardships, we would like to be a light in the world and encourage others to do a small part in helping their brothers and sisters in the area" said Jeff Senter, Chief Operations Officer of Bobby Brock Insurance.

The team at Bobby Brock Insurance enthusiastically encourages everyone to come out and get your Christmas meal box bright and early. Based on their research, they recommend people line up early that Saturday (around 8 or 9 am) to ensure they get their box while supplies last. As a bonus, Bobby Brock Insurance will be entering people who come by and get a meal into a drawing for a $1,000 grocery gift card. This $1,000 will be redeemable at Brooks Grocery, the grocery store partner for Operation Feed Tupelo.