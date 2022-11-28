OnCentive Launches Newest Tax Credit Technology, ERC Connect

Credit Consultancy Continues to Drive Innovation for Tax Credit Processing

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnCentive, the nation’s leading tax credit consultancy, announced today the launch of their newest tax credit technology, ERC Connect. The all-in-one platform allows OnCentive clients pursuing the Covid-19 Employee Retention Credit (ERC) to streamline the eligibility process, upload all necessary forms and documents within the application, and communicate with the OnCentive team.

“Having helped clients find over $1 billion in ERC credits, we built ERC Connect to streamline the collection of necessary data needed for credit qualification and processing,” said Shannon Scott, OnCentive CEO & Co-Founder. “It is now easier for clients to upload data and view credit updates.”

With ERC Connect, clients have full visibility into where they are in the credit process, can request third party data uploads, and access all information related to their credit in a secure, easy-to-use portal.

The launch of ERC Connect gives OnCentive’s ERC clients:

Complete Transparency: ERC Connect offers clients full visibility of their application, outstanding documentation and information requirements, and insight into where their claim stands within the credit process.

Increased Usability: Using ERC Connect’s user-friendly interface, clients can complete all necessary forms, questionnaires, and document requirements needed to assess and process their Employee Retention Credit claim.

Streamlined Communication: Eliminating the need to go back and forth over email, ERC Connect serves as a centralized communication hub between the client and the OnCentive team.

Ultimate Flexibility: ERC Connect allows clients to assign team members, partners, and trusted advisors to upload required documents on their behalf. This feature is especially beneficial for trusted advisors who need to directly upload secure documents required by the IRS for the credit refund.

“We listened to the challenges our clients were having when providing the information needed to process their credit, which is why we built ERC Connect,” said Chris Wright, OnCentive Chief Product Officer. “Our proprietary platform streamlines processing and provides clients with real-time updates.”

Originally enacted through the CARES Act, Congress passed this legislation to offer relief to businesses who retained employees during the pandemic. The ERC can be worth up to $26,000 per W-2 employee. Despite the substantial relief ERC offers, many employers are not aware of their eligibility.

Led by tax attorneys and CPAs with over 130 years of combined experience, OnCentive’s ERC process is centered on integrity, offering clients honest calculations backed by audit & contested-credit protection. The consultancy prides itself on true profitability partnership; waiting alongside clients for the IRS to issue payments before collecting success fees.



About OnCentive:

OnCentive is the nation’s leading profitability consulting firm. Leveraging their leadership's 130 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, OnCentive captured $3 billion in government incentives for clients, with $0 returned to the IRS.