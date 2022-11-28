Investor Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims Against Silvergate Capital Corporation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating Silvergate Capital Corporation SI ("Silvergate" or the "Company") for its potential violation of federal securities laws and anti-money laundering statutes.

If you have suffered a net loss from investment in Silvergate's common stock, you should contact Lowey Dannenberg attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733- 7256 or via email at afarah@lowey.com.

Our investigation concerns whether Silvergate's asset transfer operations relating to certain cryptocurrency trading platforms violate federal securities laws and anti-money laundering statutes.

To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733- 7256 or via email at afarah@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, public funds, organizations, and other entities, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws, and consumer protection laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733- 7256

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg

View source version on accesswire.com: