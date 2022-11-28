San Leandro Hyundai in San Leandro, California, Offers Exciting Deals on the 2023 Hyundai Sonata

Car shoppers can take advantage of exciting deals on financing the 2023 Hyundai Sonata from San Leandro Hyundai in San Leandro, California.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (PRWEB) November 28, 2022

Drivers looking for a stylish midsize sedan can consider buying the 2023 Hyundai Sonata from San Leandro Hyundai, a local automotive dealership in San Leandro, California. The dealership offers exciting offers on financing the 2023 Hyundai Sonata to qualified buyers. For example, car shoppers can save up to $1,750 on financing a new 2023 Sonata until Nov. 30, 2022. Interested parties can check out the dealership's special offers page on their official website to learn about all offers on the 2023 Hyundai Sonata.

One of the most notable advantages of purchasing the 2023 Hyundai Sonata is that it is generously equipped under its hood to deliver exhilarating performance regardless of road conditions. With its standard naturally aspirated 2.5L inline 4-cylinder engine, the 2023 Hyundai Sonata pushes out 191-horsepower and 181 pound feet of torque. Drivers buying this technologically advanced sedan can also opt for a turbocharged 1.6L engine for slightly higher horsepower and torque output.

In addition to the 2023 Hyundai Sonata, the dealership has a range of new Hyundai models in their inventory. Interested parties can visit the dealership's official website to explore their online inventory right away. Moreover, buyers can test drive their favorite model before buying it by scheduling a test drive on the dealership's website.

Individuals who want to learn more about the services offered at San Leandro Hyundai can contact them by dialing 510-560-4751. Customers can also visit the dealership at 1066 Marina Boulevard in San Leandro, California, for further information.

