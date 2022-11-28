Children's Education Franchise CompuChild Rolls Out Special Teacher Discount

After-School Franchise CompuChild Presents a Unique Franchise Opportunity for Teachers

DUBLIN, Calif. (PRWEB) November 28, 2022

After-school program franchise CompuChild is rolling out a special discount that enables all practicing, former, and retired teachers to enjoy a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee towards the purchase of a franchise territory. To qualify for this discount, teachers should be able to present their teaching license or credential for having taught at any state-approved or accredited school in the United States or Canada for more than a year.

For more than 20 years, CompuChild has been focused on promoting technology and entrepreneurial education among children. CompuChild franchisees have offered their programs at dedicated centers, elementary schools, pre-schools, after-school centers, and various other venues. Franchisee satisfaction has been the hallmark of CompuChild as the franchise has won the "Best of the Best" Franchise Award from Franchise Business Review for a total of 13 years as of 2022. While the franchise has a fully structured program for training its franchisees, hiring instructors, and training instructors to teach the curricula that are offered, there is a natural synergy if teachers were to own this after-school education franchise business.

CompuChild's after-school classes encompass diverse topics ranging from STEM, STEAM, financial awareness, investment, business, entrepreneurship, communication, and ethics. This year, CompuChild received the most prestigious "STEM Provider Certification" from world-renowned, Cognia for its commitment to high-quality STEM education, a rare recognition among children's education-focused franchises. Teaching these classes while maintaining stringent quality standards and processes recognized by Cognia should come naturally to experienced teachers, making them a perfect candidate for owning the CompuChild franchise business.

Talking about the new discount for teachers, the President of CompuChild stated, "While nothing can match the selfless contribution of teachers to our society, this discount is a small token of our appreciation. We have tried to structure CompuChild as the best franchise opportunity for teachers. None of CompuChild's classes overlap with what teachers teach during regular school hours so there is no conflict. CompuChild appreciates the value that teachers bring to this franchise hence, it's willing to structure a business model and a franchise territory that is particularly suited to the unique situation of its teacher franchisees based on the school district and the state in which they operate. We are looking forward to hearing from teachers who are interested in owning a children's education franchise business."

About COMPUCHILD

The STEM after-school franchise CompuChild offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age. The franchise's mission is to "nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children."

