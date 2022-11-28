Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety Product for Pets (RKH 370)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safer, more comfortable way to temporarily leave a pet in a vehicle," said an inventor, from Thoreau, N.M., "so I invented the AIR MILO. My design would help keep the pet dog or cat cool in the summer or warm in the winter."

The invention provides an effective way to change the ambient temperature of a vehicle interior for pet safety. In doing so, it allows for additional airflow within a vehicle. As a result, it helps to prevent the vehicle interior from overheating and it provides peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

