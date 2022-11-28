Florida Teen to Become Florida's First Rookie Jr Iditarod Entry, Alaska Feb 2023
Lacy Kuehl, age 16, 11th Grade FLVS ( Florida Virtual School ) Hometown Sarasota, Florida 9 years / Philanthropist / Driver / Spokesperson/ Website: www.DFDA.INFO Support Lacy today https://gofund.me/53c877f3
announcing her Official Rookie entry for the Junior Iditarod in Alaska on February 25th, 2023. Lacy Kuehl
will become the first musher from Florida to take on the Jr Iditarod. Lacy will share her charity the family
started in 2014, called Drive for Diabetes Awareness, INC 501 (c) (3), with Team Petit - Alaska Dogstead
Mushing Company. All the training begins in January in Big Lake, Alaska.
Lacy Kuehl's Rookie JR Iditarod mushing journey will begin in January, arriving in Anchorage, Alaska,
with temps below freezing and snow on the ground. Lacy has trained to deal with the humidity and heat,
but this time, it's training for the cold, snow, and conditions. Lacy is currently training with physical fitness
coach Mellisa at (CRUNCH) in Sarasota.
In 2010 Lacy lost her baby brother Rocco aged 1, to Type 1 DKA (Diabetic Ketoacidosis) just 2 weeks
after his first birthday due to being misdiagnosed with a virus. Diabetes doesn't run in the Kuehl family,
they had heard of it, but they had no idea how serious it was. Losing Lacy's brother was devastating to
her family, and it's now Lacy's mission to ensure that parents and children know the symptoms and what
to look for so that a diagnosis can be made sooner. No parent should have to lose a child from diabetes,
and a child shouldn't have to lose a parent from diabetes.
Lacy Kuehl has been racing for Drive for Diabetes Awareness since 2013, racing in Gokarts,
Legend Cars, on dirt, road, and oval. Kuehl has accomplished some extraordinary accolades off the
track. In 2019 age 12, Lacy was the youngest signed driver for the NASCAR Drive For Diversity
Development Youth Program. 2019 NASCAR Young Racer award, and in 2022 Lacy Kuehl was inducted
into The Hall of Fame at The Villages Racing Motor Fan Club Florida; On track this year's highlight: 2022
5th place finish at Atlanta Motorspeedway for the NASCAR ALLSTAR Legend Car race Hosted by U.S.
INEX.
"This is a fantastic opportunity offered by Nicholas Petit and "The Mushin
Mortician" Scott Janssen. I can't wait to see where this takes me and Drive for
Diabetes Awareness to help save lives. It's all about the dogs and sharing diabetes
awareness." Says Lacy Kuehl
Drive for Diabetes Awareness, President Brent Kuehl spoke with Nic Petit, and it's confirmed Lacy Kuehl
may have one or more of (4-time Iditarod Winner) Lance Mackey's dogs pulling Lacy 150 miles through
the wild terrain of Alaska. Lance passed away this year, a legend in Mushing and an avid Legend race car
driver. Mackey’s legacy lives on #13. RIP Lance Mackey 6/2/1970-9/7/2022
The 2023 Junior Iditarod Alaska: www.jriditarod.org/ The course covers approximately 150 miles of
primarily arctic wilderness. The Trail will be marked before the race. No planned help is allowed
throughout the Jr Iditarod. All care and feeding of dogs will be done only by that team’s musher. No
two-way communication device, including cell phones, shall be used except in an emergency. GPS
should be declared to a race official at the time of gear check but may be used to monitor speed and time.
The Awards Presentation and Finishers’ Banquet: February 26, 2023. Awards will include College
Scholarships and other prizes TBD.
Digital Bros Studios: https://www.digitalbrosstudios.com/ will be in Alaska with us,
capturing all the footage. Lacy will give away free merch and share thousands of trifold
color brochures with diabetes education throughout Alaska, including all sponsors and
partners, and on social media. Lacy needs your help. Please consider sponsoring or
partnering today.
Brent Kuehl
Drive for Diabetes Awareness, INC
+1 941-447-5929
Brent@DriveforDiabetesAwareness.org
Drive for Diabetes Awareness Rocco Kuehl Story of misdiagnosis