The Bored Ape Social Club (BASC) to launch on QUIDD, November 29th, with a Mutant APE ROLEX watch reward.
We are extremely excited to launch the Bored Ape Social Club on Quidd with our first digital collection and the incredible reward of a custom ROLEX watch.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch day rewards include free bottles of Mutant Ape Vodka as well as Chateau-du-Ape Reserve, the very first vodka and wine offerings under the Bored Ape Social Club Brand (with more to come in the future).
— Klaus Moeller
The grand giveaway for the BASC launch will be a signature Mutant Ape Rolex Watch!
Bored Ape Social Club is an ultra-luxe membership club which organizes exclusive networking and social events for the members at prestigious restaurants and nightclubs in major cities worldwide. Bridging across countries and continents, BASC is not only a worldwide club but a digital club as well, connecting people around the globe.
The collaboration between Drink Factory, Inc. and MADworld allows members to have access to exclusive Mutant Ape Vodka, Chateau-du-Ape Wine and much more! BASC operates via NFT memberships, meaning that holders of BASC NFTs unlock complete access to the club and ecosystem.
Become part of this new-age exclusive membership club and tap into the unique community! Unlock both physical & digital benefits which only members can access! Earn token rewards through MADworld solutions!
About Bored Ape Social Club:
A social club for Bored Apes and other misfits. Quality wine and spirits. Magical Events. Stunning rewards.
www.boredapesocialclub.com
About Madworld:
MADworld is an innovative Web3 and digital asset ecosystem backed by Animoca Brands that collides global culture, community and creativity on the blockchain. As the Multiverse Artist Defender, MADworld provides value, security, and provenance to creators, artists, and fans alike across a number of niche communities like anime/manga, fashion, extreme sports, and music. MADworld is focused on elevating the fan experience, supporting the creator economy, and pushing the bounds of Web3 technology all in an effort to effectively onboard traditional Web2 audiences into Web3.
About Quidd
Quidd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. Since 2016, Quidd has worked with the world’s most prominent brands, including Disney, HBO, Funko, and over 300 others, to bring fan-first collecting to digital and blockchain platforms. The Quidd marketplace is the most innovative, robust, and accessible platform for digital and NFT collecting experiences.
About Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise, Notre Game, and TinyTap. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 340 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.
Contacts:
Quidd: uruba@myquidd.com
About POP Culture, Inc.
POP Culture, Inc. is the premier digital IP provider, creating amazing digital collections with only the brands consumers want. This includes the lucky cat Nyaching, Florida Cat, Underwearimals, and Goodbye Kitty by Todd Goldman.
Hayden Michael
Pop Culture, Inc.
hayden@hiero2.com
