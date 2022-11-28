Submit Release
Financial Literacy Grant Program Applications Open

Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the Financial Literacy Grant Program.

The last day to submit applications is Friday, December 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

The Financial Literacy Grant Program application will be open to postsecondary institutions located in a qualified census tract (QCT) in a city of a metropolitan class to provide funding for a financial literacy program to improve economic and health outcomes for individuals residing in QCTs.

Through this grant, the DED will reimburse eligible costs that are incurred according to the Program Manual. Grants may be awarded up to the amount allocated by the Legislature. DED reserves the right to partially fund any request.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System at any time after the application live date and on or before the application due date. The application can be found here.

Program requirements, application guidelines, frequently asked questions, and more information about the Financial Literacy Grant Program can be found on DED’s webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/financial-literacy-grant/.

For additional information, contact Financial Literacy Grant Program Manager Lydia Lassen at Lydia.lassen@nebraska.gov or 531-893-1836.

