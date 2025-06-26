Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,810 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Announces HOME CHDO Award for 2024 Program Cycle

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced an award under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program for the 2024 funding cycle. Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council (SENAHC) is the recipient of $50,000 for organizational operating expenses. SENAHC serves sixteen counties in southeast Nebraska, helping to implement new construction, downpayment assistance, purchase-rehab-resale, and other programs.

HOME is a program of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which DED administers in Nebraska using federal funds. HOME provides financial assistance to help communities develop affordable, high-quality housing for the benefit of low- and moderate-income residents.

Within the HOME program, CHDO funds are designated to help nonprofit housing organizations pursue their mission and goals. CHDO funds support activities such as the construction of new housing, homebuyer assistance, and more. They also provide operating assistance to eligible housing agencies.

Over the past five years, HOME funding—including the CHDO cycle—has helped finance the construction of 423 housing units across Nebraska.

For more information about the HOME program, including the annual CHDO cycle, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/home/. For questions or more information, contact Mechele Grimes, HOME & National Housing Trust Fund Program Manager, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Announces HOME CHDO Award for 2024 Program Cycle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more