Nebraska Department of Economic Development Announces HOME CHDO Award for 2024 Program Cycle

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced an award under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program for the 2024 funding cycle. Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council (SENAHC) is the recipient of $50,000 for organizational operating expenses. SENAHC serves sixteen counties in southeast Nebraska, helping to implement new construction, downpayment assistance, purchase-rehab-resale, and other programs.

HOME is a program of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which DED administers in Nebraska using federal funds. HOME provides financial assistance to help communities develop affordable, high-quality housing for the benefit of low- and moderate-income residents.

Within the HOME program, CHDO funds are designated to help nonprofit housing organizations pursue their mission and goals. CHDO funds support activities such as the construction of new housing, homebuyer assistance, and more. They also provide operating assistance to eligible housing agencies.

Over the past five years, HOME funding—including the CHDO cycle—has helped finance the construction of 423 housing units across Nebraska.

For more information about the HOME program, including the annual CHDO cycle, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/home/. For questions or more information, contact Mechele Grimes, HOME & National Housing Trust Fund Program Manager, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.