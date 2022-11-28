Governor Wolf Announces $9 Million for Substance Use Disorder Crisis Stabilization Services

Governor Tom Wolf announced ​the availability of more than $9 million in state grant funding for Single County Authorities (SCAs) to establish or expand crisis stabilization services for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders (SUD).

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for enhanced and coordinated behavioral health services in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding opportunity will make use of Pennsylvania’s share of the federal Opioid Distributor Settlement to build on our existing programs and initiatives.”

Grants of up to $3 million will be awarded to eligible SCAs and can be applied toward a range of activities including construction and building infrastructure, staffing, and programming.

“These grants will help expand or establish services to provide a much-needed component to the continuum of care; reduce the burden on first responders, law enforcement, and emergency departments, and provide timely care to individuals in need,” said state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith.

The administration’s goal in offering this funding opportunity is to provide an additional mechanism for counties to invest in infrastructure, staffing, programming, and other necessary components to establish or expand crisis stabilization services.

SUD crisis stabilization services must have the capacity to recognize and manage individuals presenting with a wide range of SUD-related symptoms, mental health disorders, and developmental disabilities. Additionally, services include assessment and stabilization of acute physical and psychiatric symptoms which may include medical management and behavioral interventions, induction on medication-assisted treatment, level of care assessments, short-term stays, and connections to supportive services.

For more information on this Grant Initiative Funding Application, visit the Funding Opportunities page on the DDAP website. Applications must be submitted to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by 12 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2022.

Questions regarding the funding and the application process should be emailed to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov.