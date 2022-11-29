Third Parties First: Maestro Says Hotel PMS Integrations Matter as Much as its Operational Capabilities
Hospitality technology companies are integrating with third parties, and these relationships are almost as valuable as the services they offer
Operators who are able to clearly communicate their goals to a knowledgeable PMS partner will be more informed about current and future integrations that are relevant to their hotel’s success.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successfully operating an independent hotel today requires a myriad of partnerships, and the same is true for offering a high-quality property-management system (PMS) platform – which does not come prepackaged with all the capabilities needed to operate a hotel on its own. Maestro, the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, says key to operational success is ensuring that the PMS partner is thinking long-term about integrations and how to tap into new capabilities as they become available.
— Warren Dehan
“To operate effectively in today’s new normal, hoteliers must assess their current relationship with their PMS provider and its existing capabilities,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro President. “This includes outlining technology goals on a property-by-property basis. Some hotels may already use their PMS to offer a variety of services, but they need new integrations, such as interfacing with a point-of-sale system, when launching a new onsite restaurant. Others may require access to revenue-management capabilities to maximize their effectiveness in a competitive market. Regardless of what the goals are at hand, it can be difficult for independent hotel operators to determine where to begin when considering a major technology investment.
This is where a strong technology partnership comes into play.
“Operators who are able to clearly communicate their goals to a knowledgeable PMS partner will be more informed about current and future integrations that are relevant to their hotel’s success,” he said. “This step should not be taken lightly, as without adequate information on your partner’s capabilities and goals, hoteliers risk aligning themselves with organizations that can’t support their vision.”
Building Blocks
Those interested in maintaining current relationships with their PMS provider can benefit from exponential growth over time as new capabilities are added to the tools’ feature set. However, the situation gets trickier when hoteliers begin looking to swap PMS partners and retain their integrations. In those instances, operators may be faced with the prospect of replacing all of these systems and starting over, which can be a challenge to manage even in a booming labor market. Due diligence is key, as well as speaking directly with PMS partners to see who they interface with, whether or not a relationship between the two entities exists (or is on the roadmap) and what alternative feature sets might exist.
“The greatest challenge facing hoteliers at this stage is to do enough research and preparation so expectations are met when the PMS is deployed,” Dehan said. “Assumptions can be dangerous when implementing new technology, and hoteliers should not wait until the solution is on property before finding out a key capability, option, or integration is missing. This is important when considering how each department works with the system, as the sales and catering departments may have different priorities from procurement when it comes to integrations.”
To set proper expectations, Dehan is advising that hoteliers should identify the features that are most important to them in a PMS and confirm their availability with their vendor of choice. It’s also important to pay attention to how PMS vendors field these questions, communicate with operators, and provide support, as these interactions will reflect the service culture within your technology partners and how successfully the future outcomes will meet your objectives.
Stay Updated
Hoteliers are also urged to speak with other owners who use different systems whenever possible to see if they are missing out on capabilities and bring their findings to their PMS partners as well. Valuable partners will act on this information and provide a better operations experience over time through updates and fixes. While hoteliers must stay up to date on these new additions as much as possible, the quality of your PMS partner could also determine how accessible this information is, and how clearly it is communicated.
“New integrations happen over time, and sometimes when operators least expect it,” Dehan said. “It’s important for operators to have regular communication with their PMS vendor through email, chat, phone calls or visits to the vendor’s website, where new integrations and updates should be listed prominently. Many PMS providers also offer newsletters to provide tips and suggestions for ways to better use the technology.”
Ultimately, PMS vendors can provide as much information as they want but hoteliers must play ball. Due diligence, setting consistent expectations, and doing their best to prevent surprises takes a little patience on both sides. However, hotel operations are always being challenged and tested. When surprises happen, partnerships are tested, and operators want to make sure they trust their technology and its providers as much as possible before then. Good partners always make it work.
# # #
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based
support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
Barbara Worcester
PRPRO
+1 440-930-5770
email us here