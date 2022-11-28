Design Competition Just Announced: Have Your Art Cast in Bronze on a New Set of Bells

Example of artwork cast in bronze on a bell.

Add your mark to the bells in a new bell tower to be announced during the 2023 National Bell Festival.

We couldn’t be more excited to bring this bell tower to life, while working with the community it serves to add a personalized touch to the bells.” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bell Festival invites residents of Washington, D.C., to submit artwork to adorn the largest bells of a new bell tower to be announced on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023. This is a unique competition to leave your mark on the capital skyline. One winner will be selected, with the winning artwork set in bronze.

Bells can last for hundreds of years. Cast in bronze, they are snapshots in time, set to music, that resonate across the centuries. It’s not uncommon in the old towns and villages of Europe to find bells from the 17th and 18th centuries still ringing in merry jubilation. Often, these are marked with intricate engravings and designs that suggest the people, places, and inspiration behind the bells’ casting. Are you ready to contribute to that rich heritage?

Full competition details and selection criteria will be announced during the National Bell Festival on New Year’s Day and posted to Bells.org. Submissions must include contact details and residency confirmation, along with a design sketch and artwork description. The deadline to receive artwork submissions is April 16, 2023. No late submissions will be accepted. The winning design will be announced by June 19, 2023.

Each submission will be evaluated on these benchmarks, among others to be announced:

- Does the artist live in Washington, D.C., where the new bell tower will be located?

- Does the artwork fit the provided template and adhere to all technical specifications?

- Does the design seem appropriate to the dignity of the space? Originality, coherence, and clarity of design will be considered.

Submissions will be evaluated and ranked by a blind competition jury; the artist’s personally identifiable information (PII) will not be provided to the jury nor used to qualify or disqualify a submission. PII will only be used to verify that the selected artist meets residency requirements.

Any qualifying resident of Washington, D.C., regardless of age, background, or access to technology, is invited to submit their artwork. If you do not have access to design software like Adobe Illustrator, we are happy to accept pen and ink drawings. Should your submission be selected as the winning design, we will work with you to digitize your artwork for use by the bell foundry. If you require these or any other accommodations, please contact the National Bell Festival.

There is no entry fee to participate, nor will you be compensated in any way for submitting your artwork. The National Bell Festival is not responsible for any costs or fees you may incur when designing or submitting your artwork.

Your design will be discarded without consideration if you fail to abide by these submission requirements:

- We will not accept multiple submissions from you. Only send us your best! If you submit more than one design, we will only judge the first received.

- The design must be 100% original and entirely your own. It may not comprise another artist’s work or infringe on any copyrights.

- The use of trademarks, logos, licensable art, or brands is prohibited.

- We do not tolerate religiously offending, racist, sexist, or sexually explicit visuals, nor those condoning violence.

Only one (1) submission will be accepted as the winning design. The winner will be notified and requested to develop art files for submission to the bell foundry. We may request edits or adjustments to the final design to better accommodate production needs.

The National Bell Festival reserves the right to not select a winner from the entries received for any reason. No other prize or monetary compensation will be awarded.

The competition winner will automatically confer license on the National Bell Festival to reproduce the selected artwork on bells and related promotional materials (including rights to photograph and publish the artwork electronically on Bells.org and in other media). Your design may be reprinted by the National Bell Festival in perpetuity without limitation. Where practical, the winning designer will be credited as the originator of the artwork. By submitting your artwork, you agree to these terms and conditions.

About the National Bell Festival:

The National Bell Festival is on a mission to celebrate and restore bells in America. Each year on New Year’s Day, the festival rings in the New Year with free community events across the U.S. and across the world. The organization also works throughout the year to restore historic bells and bell towers to their former thundering glory.

The National Bell Festival’s work supports the United Nations’ Global Goal No. 11 for Sustainable Development: Protecting the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, and is enabled, in part, by a Google for Nonprofits grant. Learn more about the National Bell Festival and the lineup of events and experiences on New Year’s Day by visiting: Bells.org