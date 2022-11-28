Ark Technology Companies Acquires VerisVisalign

ITX Facilitates Transaction between VerisVisalign and Ark

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VerisVisalign, a full-service Microsoft Gold partner specializing in day-to-day implementation, project optimization, and assisting in licensing requirements, has been acquired by Ark Technology Companies, a rapidly growing cloud consulting and technology services firm.

The transaction was facilitated by ITX, a global leader in smaller mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on Microsoft, Oracle and ServiceNow Channel Partners, as well as MSPs, MSSPs, and IT Services businesses.

"After speaking with dozens of buyers it was clear Ark Technology was the best fit for our employees and customers. Walter Cook, CEO of Ark Technology Companies, and his team have a vision that aligns with our guiding principles and will continue as a leader in the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Deborah Moses Elton, Founder and CEO of VerisVisalign.

"Between Deb's leadership and her team at VerisVisalign, we have broadened our Microsoft Cloud Partner offering, as well as Business and IT Process Optimization. This acquisition is strategic for Ark Technology, and provides a larger platform for further expansion,” said Walter Cook, CEO and Founder of Ark Technology Companies.

“Selling one’s business is the biggest decision you’ll make as a founder. Once I made that decision, I entrusted ITX to facilitate the transaction of my Microsoft Channel Partner practice. In addition to having a best-in-class team of transaction professionals, ITX has an unparalleled database on 50,000+ global buyers. My team and I are pleased by the outcome,” said Deborah Moses Elton, Founder and CEO of VerisVisalign.

About Ark Technologies

ARK Technologies Companies, Inc., (ARK) is a privately held IT services and IT consulting firm specializing in cloud services, network automation services, technology center services, and staffing. The fast-growing company provides comprehensive IT services to multiple verticals. The company has a strong and growing book of business which includes clients in financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail, government, K12 and higher education. ARK has a strategic partnership with Station Partners, a Morristown, New Jersey based private equity firm that makes control investments in support of growth for businesses with outsized potential. For more information about ARK, visit https://www.arktci.com/.

About VerisVisalign

VerisVisalign was founded in 2003 by Deborah Moses Elton. Cloud transformation projects are a specialty, with staff in both technical and project management to ensure the best outcome for your project. VerisVisalign is a WBE Certified, Microsoft leader, helping organizations digitally transform with innovative solutions to succeed despite the challenging demands of the pandemic. Experts in Microsoft digital transformation, process improvement, training, and support, VerisVisalign is a unique IT services firm blending technology solutions with consultative insight around governance and process management. Recently, VerisVisalign was awarded as one of the 2022 Philadelphia 100 Forum winners. For more information visit https://www.arktci.com/.



About ITX

As a smaller mid-market offering of martinwolf M&A Advisors, ITX was founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals. martinwolf is a globally recognized provider of M&A advisory services for transactions spanning $5 to 500 million, with more than 20 years of experience in the mid-market IT industry. The firm has developed a buyer database of more than 50,000 global IT decision-makers.

ITX focuses on smaller IT businesses valued below $30M by leveraging long-standing relationships and world-class data analytics. Specific segments of the IT industry served include Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and Oracle Channel Partners, as well as Managed IT Services, MSSPs, software as a Service (SaaS), Hosting, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, Software Development, and Big Data.

Learn more: www.itexchangenet.com