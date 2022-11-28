Heartland Restaurant Group Seeks General Managers to Support Continued Growth

Competitive pay, great benefits, and growth opportunities available for qualified candidates

Heartland Restaurant Group, one of the largest employers in Western Pennsylvania, is seeking to expand its team by hiring several new General Managers for its existing locations and new restaurants opening over the course of the next year. Qualified candidates looking for competitive pay, outstanding benefits, and opportunities to further advance their careers should apply.

"As Heartland Restaurant Group continues to expand operations, we are seeking restaurant professionals interested in growing their career and advancing to the next level," Marco Longo, Talent Acquisition & Development Manager at Heartland Restaurant Group, said. "We are committed to providing our team members a fun, flexible, and fulfilling environment, offering the most competitive compensation packages in the region, and developing future leaders of our organization from within, via our HRG Leadership Academy."

General Managers at Heartland Restaurant Group enjoy a fun, flexible, and fulfilling workplace. GMs get to have fun at work in a team-oriented atmosphere creating positive company culture with free and discounted food for immediate family. Flexible benefits allow for evenings off, competitive pay, paid time off starting on day one, annual raises, bonus potential, and leadership training. Additional benefits include 401K match, medical, vision, and dental coverage. GMs also have the opportunity to earn a free car through Heartland Restaurant Group's auto incentive program.

Due to continued growth and expansion, Heartland Restaurant Group is looking to hire for thousands of positions within the next calendar year. Heartland is seeking to hire six District Managers, 30 to 40 General Managers, and around 2,000 store level teammates. Learn more about careers and positions available with Heartland Restaurant Group at heartlandrestaurantgroup.com or text WORK4HRG to 25000 to apply.

About Heartland Restaurant Group

Founded in 2008, the Heartland Restaurant Group is a franchisee group that owns and operates Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the Western Pennsylvania and Ohio area. Having previously been recognized as one of Pittsburgh's Best Places to Work and Fastest Growing Retail Companies, Heartland Restaurant Group stands alongside its guiding principles of honesty, integrity, respect, and trust to deliver extraordinary operational excellence to its guests. Learn more about Heartland Restaurant Group by visiting heartlandrestaurantgroup.com.

