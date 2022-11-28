Tops Launches Integrated Payments Processing for Orthodontists with TopsPay

Via TopsPay, Tops continues to signal its commitment to deploying innovative tools that improve an orthodontic practice's profitability, reliability, security, and efficiency

Getting paid just got easier for orthodontists. Tops, an industry leading orthodontic practice management system, today announced its newest innovation: an integrated payments solution known as TopsPay. This premium integration will provide orthodontic practices a way to manage their entire payment process inside a singular platform with full transparency – and it's included with every Tops subscription at no additional charge.

TopsPay helps orthodontic practices get paid quicker with more automation and a greatly reduced administrative burden. Packed with rich and highly requested features, such as card-on-file, TopsPay eliminates the need to reenter credit card information for each payment. The TopsPay application debuts with auto-reconciling, increasing the speed of settlement, enabling practices to get paid faster. Processing payments within one platform will reduce errors and provide a better patient experience. Plus, it saves practices precious hours by avoiding duplicate entries.

"TopsPay is 100% saving me so much time," said Kellie Martin, an orthodontic office manager in Chanhassen, Minn. "Not having to deposit each payment is awesome! The declines showing in red is really cool, as well as being able to update the card immediately. I really like it! Dr. King and I are so happy with how this is running."

Meri Sampson, client and product success manager at Tops, added: "TopsPay has saved days of valuable staff time already. We've reduced posting errors and increased efficiency in our beta offices. The secure card on file feature in auto-pay plans has given time back to the office staff, allowing them to go home on time instead of staying late or coming in early to process payments. This is just one great example of the customer-focused features we'll be releasing in the coming months."

The initial release includes Tops' Auto-Pay Plans, one-time payments, auto-reconciling, and card-on-file features at simple, flat-rate pricing. While TopsPay is loaded with features at release, even more enhancements will be added soon.

To learn more, visit topsortho.com/topspay.

About Tops

Tops was founded by orthodontists who believe there is a better way to improve the day-to-day management of orthodontic offices. For over 20 years, Tops has been innovating orthodontic practice management with a growing customer base around the world. It is the fastest and most reliable practice management system in 24 countries, backed by the most renowned customer service team in the industry. To learn more about Tops and TopsPay, please visit topsortho.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005488/en/