This Giving Tuesday, The Exodus Road raises funds to fight human trafficking in the U.S. with cyber investigations
Generous matching gift sponsors donate $30,000 to double all funds raised from donors on the biggest giving day of the year.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Giving Tuesday, November 29, The Exodus Road is raising funds to support human trafficking cyber investigations in the United States. Thanks to generous sponsors, they’re doubling every dollar from donors, up to $30,000.
The campaign’s premiere matching sponsors include HomeSource Pro, 5DayDeal, Shannon Squires Photography, and Todd Zeller – Coldwell Banker. These businesses and individuals are ensuring that all donations to The Exodus Road made before midnight the night of November 29 will go twice as far. As one of the premiere sponsors, Griffin Stewart of 5DayDeal, states: “5DayDeal is excited to partner with The Exodus Road to fight modern-day slavery and empower not only rescue but also healing and restoration for victims and their families.”
This year’s campaign focus on cyber investigations coincides with The Exodus Road’s launch of a new area of operation. In the past 6 months, The Exodus Road’s cyber analytics team has begun working out of The Exodus Road’s Colorado Springs office. With decades of professional cyber intelligence experience, this team of highly skilled volunteer investigators is uniquely equipped to assemble digital evidence of potential trafficking. The team does this by combing social media and dating sites, identifying potential traffickers and those they exploit, and tracing those digital threads until they have actionable evidence for law enforcement.
“Our cyber analysts all come from an intelligence background. They understand and train on identity management to minimize the security threats our teams face, ” says Andrew Hoskins, Vice President of International Programs with The Exodus Road. “Now they are also using that knowledge to support law enforcement in identifying potential victims and criminals.”
Donations given to The Exodus Road this Giving Tuesday will support the organization’s operations as they support these cyber investigations. As Todd Zeller from Colorado Banker says, “I'm passionate about partnering with The Exodus Road because they are laser-focused on rescuing girls, boys, women, and men throughout the world from human trafficking. As a regular donor, I trust that my gifts are used to successfully rescue more every year. I would encourage anyone to donate if they want to see their money make a life-changing difference.” Because of the match made possible by Zeller and the other sponsors, the Colorado-based nonprofit is able to ensure that donations go as far as possible to combat the crime of human trafficking right here in the United States and abroad.
Giving Tuesday is notably the most charitable stand-alone giving day of the year. Last year, a record-breaking $2.7B was raised to support the work of nonprofits globally. Many predict that in 2022, that number could increase by 18% or more.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1800 survivors and the arrests of over 1000 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts..
In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization has also launched a similar training throughout Brazil explicitly designed for law enforcement partners. In 2021, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil, and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube (@theexodusroad).
