Adenza’s AxiomSL Basel IV Risk Calculation and Reporting Solution Takes Top Honors at RegTech Insight Awards APAC

SINGAPORE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, today announced that its Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) solution was named Best FRTB Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2022. The second annual awards program, hosted by the A-Team Group, recognizes RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

Recognized for its robust, data-driven approach to risk calculation and reporting, Adenza’s FRTB Solution was one of the first solutions to provide FRTB and Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR) calculations validated against ISDA’s industry standard golden-source calculations. Offering a unique end to end coverage from the complex risk inputs calculation to the Basel 4 regulatory metrics and reporting, it enables clients to withstand the scrutiny of Basel global and national discretionary requirements, offering a complete data-lineage and drill-down into risk sensitivities, residual risk, profit/loss attributions and several other key variables.

“Congratulations to Adenza for winning the Best FRTB Solution award in this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2022. These awards celebrate providers of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy across Asia-Pacific. The winners are selected by A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight community and demonstrate exceptional creativity in building solutions that solve regulatory challenges”, said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group.

“What really sets our FRTB solution apart is its ability to aggregate large quantities of data to not only compute risk calculations for regulatory requirements, but also to deconstruct those numbers down to the individual trade level, so the business can accurately identify the sources and uses of capital across their organizations,” said Ed Probst, Head of Strategy, Regulatory Solutions, Adenza. “By combining this data with other bank-wide data points required for all aspects of Basel IV compliance, we’re giving our clients a comprehensive view of their risk-weighted assets, which is critical in the current regulatory environment.”

Adenza’s AxiomSL FRTB solution is delivered via the ControllerView® data integrity and control platform. The solution automatically populates and validates the reports required for all aspects of the Basel IV FRTB reporting requirements.

“As one of the first regions globally to implement Basel IV, Asia has become a flash point for innovation and new technology development related to risk capital calculation,” said R.G. Manalac, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Adenza. “We are honored to be recognized as one of the top players in this space and we look forward to bringing the experience we’ve been gathering across global markets – including Australia and Canada, which have already adopted Basel IV – to bear in the form of proven, real-world solutions that deliver results for our clients.”

Organized by the A-Team Group, and overseen by the RegTech Award Advisory Board, the RegTech Awards APAC recognize both start-up and established providers of RegTech solutions, services, consultancy and legal advice. Winners are determined by a vote held amongst Data Management Review members at financial institutions using the technologies nominated, providing a true reflection of suppliers who are considered to be the best performers, by their clientele. The 2022 RegTech Awards APAC were presented on November 29, 2022.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

