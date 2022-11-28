Building Resilient Communities in Malawi
Our Big Give campaign gives supporters an opportunity to DOUBLE the impact of their donation to help Pump Aid's project Building Resilient Communities in Malawi
As a small charity, campaigns like the Big Give are vitally important for us to secure the funds we need to achieve our mission of ending water poverty in Malawi”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pump Aid believes that every person has the right to access reliable, safe water and as a result, live healthier, more prosperous lives. Up to 50% of Malawi’s 126,000 community waterpoints are non-functional at any one time due to a lack of repair and maintenance. Pump Aid takes an enterprise-based approach, training and equipping local people to develop careers as Area Mechanics.
— CEO Michael Chuter
"Becoming an area mechanic was a huge achievement for me" Raphael Mang’ombe took part in Pump Aid’s training programme to become an Area Mechanic because he saw an opportunity to give people access to safe water and reduce incidences of waterborne diseases whilst securing a source of income.
These Area Mechanics earn a decent living keeping the water flowing for communities they work with – creating long term economic and environmental sustainability. Ensuring water pumps are working means that communities don’t have to use unsafe sources, chop down trees to boil water to make it safe and therefore reduces environmental degradation.
Pump Aid also work with rural Community Based Childcare Centres (preschools) to improve water and sanitation through the building of toilets and handwashing facilities and supporting vegetable production. These interventions reduce cases of waterborne diseases and diarrhoea as well as improving nutritional intake for children attending the centres and their communities.
Over 10,000 children under-5 and 1.9 million people have benefited from Pump Aid’s work since 2008. Pump Aid are participating in this year’s Big Give campaign, focussing on building resilient communities in Malawi. Pump Aid’s CEO, Michael Chuter says, “As a small charity, campaigns like the Big Give are vitally important for us to secure the funds we need to achieve our mission of ending water poverty in Malawi. The generosity of match funders acts as a powerful catalyst for people to donate over Big Give Week as it doubles the impact of their donation.”
If you have been inspired by Pump Aid’s vital work in Malawi, you can donate to their Big Give Week campaign via this link between 29th November and 6th December and see your donation doubled.
