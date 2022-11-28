National Bell Festival Announces Full-Tuition Scholarship to North American Carillon School

Learn to play the carillon at the North American Carillon School.

Learn to play the carillon and then enjoy a year-long residency at Washington, D.C.’s newest bell tower, set to be announced on New Year’s Day.

We’re thrilled to foster the development of young artists in the D.C. area. Here’s to making it ring!” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This New Year’s Day, coinciding with the announcement of a new bell tower planned for Washington, D.C., the National Bell Festival will unveil a new scholarship opportunity for residents of the nation’s capital to learn to play the carillon at the North American Carillon School under a full scholarship. After all coursework is completed, the scholarship recipient(s) will be invited to perform at the new bell tower’s inaugural ringing event and will receive a one-year performance residency at the space.

The requirements, terms, and conditions for the scholarship application will be posted to Bells.org on New Year’s Day 2023 during the organization’s eponymous festival. The application deadline is June 1, 2023, with the scholarship awarded in August.

The scholarship recipient will enroll in the North American Carillon School (NACS) to study carillon and carillon-related courses for one academic year (approximately 35 weeks). The academic year begins in September 2023 and ends in June 2024.

Carillon lessons will be given in Arlington, Virginia, at the Netherlands Carillon. Instruction will comprise one 45-minute lesson every two weeks, with access to a practice carillon keyboard during normal operating hours at Arlington Cemetery. Additional coursework, including readings and lectures, will be given online. The scholarship recipient will be expected to complete all required coursework satisfactorily.

Coursework and in-person lessons will prepare the scholarship recipient to take either the NACS Proficiency Certificate examination or the Performance Diploma examination (depending on the entry level of the recipient) in June 2024.

The scholarship covers:

- Full tuition for all NACS required courses, including: Carillon Performance (Instructor: Carlo van Ulft); Marketing and Promotion of the Carillon (Instructor: Frank DellaPenna); Campanology and History of the Carillon (Instructor: John Gouwens); and Arranging for Carillon (Instructor: Carlo van Ulft).

- Expenses for all required course books, a license for the latest version of the Finale Music Editing software, and access to any required instruction or rehearsal carillon(s).

- Travel allowance, made available based upon the recipient’s needs, to attend biweekly lessons at the Netherlands Carillon in Arlington, Virginia.

Scholarship funds will be distributed to the recipient per trimester based upon a positive progress report from the various instructors. The selected scholarship recipient will be able to demonstrate that they meet these base qualification measures:

- Medium- to high-level music performance proficiency in a field other than carillon (e.g. piano, organ, or another musical instrument).

- Degree in music is preferable, but not mandatory.

- Applicants with previous carillon experience are eligible.

- Must be a minimum 18 years of age.

- Must be available for coursework and lessons from September 2023 through June 2024.

- Must be a resident of Washington, D.C.

Ready to apply? Stay tuned! The application form and additional qualifying criteria will be made available on Jan. 1, 2023, and may be submitted electronically directly to the North American Carillon School. A committee of NACS directors will review all applicants and recommend a scholarship recipient to the National Bell Festival.

The North American Carillon School and the National Bell Festival reserve the right to not select a scholarship recipient from the applications received for any reason. No other prize or monetary compensation will be awarded.

About the National Bell Festival:

The National Bell Festival is on a mission to celebrate and restore bells in America. Each year on New Year’s Day, the festival rings in the New Year with free community events across the U.S. and across the world. The organization also works throughout the year to restore historic bells and bell towers to their former thundering glory.

The National Bell Festival’s work supports the United Nations’ Global Goal No. 11 for Sustainable Development: Protecting the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, and is enabled, in part, by a Google for Nonprofits grant. Learn more about the National Bell Festival and the lineup of events and experiences on New Year’s Day by visiting: Bells.org