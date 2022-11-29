Kneip and Next Gate Tech announce new partnership
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kneip, a leader in fund-level data management and regulatory reporting, and Next Gate Tech, a FinTech specialized in portfolio-level data management and analytics, announce a new commercial partnership to bring together both companies’ expertise in fund data management.
Kneip has been trusted by asset managers since 1993, and today the company manages the data publication and investor disclosure for more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries. Kneip offers a leading regulatory reporting and fund data reporting proposition, built around fund static and referential data and unstructured data.
Next Gate Tech is a fintech specialising in the automation of data management and analytics for the fund industry. The company leverages the latest cloud technology, to provide clients with all their data from multiple unharmonized sources, as one consistent, consolidated, and independent source enabling them to streamline their day-to-day processes.
Kneip and Next Gate Tech provide a range of complementary solutions to asset managers & service providers offering reduced risk, lower cost, better operational efficiency and reassured compliance. Together, Kneip and Next Gate Tech look forward to supporting their clients and the wider market with combined propositions that will bring additional data efficiencies and enable the creation of strategic service relationships for the long term.
Enrique Sacau, CEO at Kneip, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Next Gate Tech, one of the most innovative Fintech players in the fund industry today. By joining forces with Next Gate Tech, we will solve more challenges for our combined clients and in turn deliver more value to the industry.”
Davide Martucci, CEO and Co-founder of Next Gate Tech said: “At a time where companies need to digitalize, create more robust workflows, ensure cost reduction and improve quality, combining our data management and analytics capabilities with Kneip’s services is a game changer and creates a unique proposition on the market”
About Kneip
Kneip is a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. We help our clients manage their data efficiently and ensure compliance in a changing regulatory environment. Our solutions remove complexity throughout the fund lifecycle, so our clients can reduce risks, control their costs and focus on what they do best: delivering returns to their investors. We have been trusted by asset managers since 1993 and today we service more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries.
About Next Gate Tech: Next Gate Tech uses the latest cloud technology to transform our clients’ fragmented and unharmonized data into one consistent, consolidated “golden” source, enabling them to streamline their day-to-day processes. Through use of our powerful analytics tools, we provide automated NAV Oversight, Risk Oversight, Investment Compliance Oversight and ESG Oversight. As a SaaS solution, we help drive efficiency and reduce risk, by eliminating the need for multiple solutions and a reliance on legacy databases. We enable firms to manage their governance and controls independently and consistently, while reducing overall technology and business costs.
