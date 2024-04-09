Kneip announces Elisa Alonso Sanz to become new Chief Executive Officer
Kneip announces Elisa Alonso Sanz to become new Chief Executive OfficerLUXEMBOURG, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kneip, the fund data management company, is today announcing that it appointed Elisa Alonso Sanz as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2024. She takes over from Enrique Sacau, who has been CEO of Kneip since 2020, and who will be relocating back to London.
Elisa Alonso Sanz is currently the Chief Operating Officer of ABN AMRO Investment Solutions (AAIS). Prior to this, she held diverse leadership positions in general management and risk management in well-known international companies including State Street, Nomura and BNP Paribas. She has experience in asset servicing, asset management and private banking areas and has advised large banks and asset managers in risk management in Europe and the Middle East. During her career, she has also held investment funds and specialised vehicles directorships. She holds a Masters from Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, an MBA from UBI Business School and she has recently completed the International Directors Programme at INSEAD Business School.
Philippe Seyll, Chairman of Kneip, commented on the appointment of the new CEO: “We are delighted to welcome Elisa Alonso Sanz as Kneip’s new CEO. Elisa is the right person to be leading Kneip in its next phase of growth, as she brings a wealth of experience from the client side and truly understands what our market wants. I would also like to thank Enrique for his leadership and dedication over the past four years. During his tenure, he transformed Kneip into a market leader in fund data management whilst revitalising the company culture, and we will remember him fondly."
Elisa Alonso Sanz commented: “Kneip has a longstanding reputation as a trusted partner and a technology leader within the fund industry, and I am delighted to be joining as CEO. Building on the great work of Enrique over the past years, I look forward to working with our outstanding teams at Kneip and Clearstream Fund Services, to support our clients and deliver on our opportunities of growth.”
Kneip is a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. We help our clients manage their data efficiently and ensure compliance in a changing regulatory environment. Our solutions remove complexity throughout the fund lifecycle, so our clients can reduce risks, control their costs and focus on what they do best: delivering returns to their investors. We have been trusted by asset managers since 1993 and today we service more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries. Visit www.kneip.com
