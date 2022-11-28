PET Packaging Market Report, Global Size, Industry Share, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The widespread adoption of PET packaging across various industries owing to its excellent physical properties is primarily driving the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "PET Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global PET packaging market size reached US$ 70.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 95.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during 2022-2027.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pet-packaging-industry-report/requestsample

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging is an effective aliphatic polyester-based packaging solution that involves plastic bottles, cartons, pouches, and containers as standard products. These variants are made by melting PET resin pellets and extruding them into different shapes and sizes. PET packaging is strong, durable, thermally stable, moderately flexible, microbe-resistant, and recyclable. It maintains the overall product quality of packaged items while inhibiting degradation. Apart from this, it further offers exceptional resistance against alcohols, solvents, humidity, water vapor, gases, dilute acids, and oil. Based on these characteristics, PET packaging is frequently used to pack pharmaceutical medications, personal care, and food products.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of PET packaging across various industries owing to its excellent physical properties is primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, a rising preference for various ready-to-eat (RTE) food products and carbonated beverages has facilitated the widespread adoption of PET packaging in the food and beverage (F&B) sector to maintain the quality of food products. Furthermore, the enforcement of favorable green initiatives by governments to promote the uptake of sustainable packaging solutions, such as flexible plastic packs, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, is contributing to the PET packaging market growth. The extensive uptake of plasma coating to enhance the durability of PET bottles and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to engineer reusable and recyclable packaging solutions are favoring the market growth. Additionally, the continuous utilization of customized PET packaging in unique shapes, colors, and patterns by key players to create brand identity is driving the market toward growth.

PET Packaging Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the PET packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amcor plc

• Berry Global

• Graham Packaging Company

• Dunmore Corporation

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• Resilux NV

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• GTX Hanex Plastic

• Comar LLC

• Sonoco Products Company

• Nampak Ltd.

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Rexam PLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global PET packaging market based on packaging type, form, pack type, filling technology, end-user and region.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

Breakup by Form:

• Amorphous PET

• Crystalline PET

Breakup by Pack Type:

• Bottles and Jars

• Bags and Pouches

• Trays

• Lids/Caps and Closures

• Others

Breakup by Filling Technology:

• Hot Fill

• Cold Fill

• Aseptic Fill

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Beverages Industry:

o Bottled Water

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o Milk and Dairy Products

o Juices

o Beer

o Others

• Household Goods Sector

• Food Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1495&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

India PET Packaging Market Report

Asia Pacific PET Packaging Market Report

Europe PET Packaging Market: https://bit.ly/3VhPIvM

GCC PET Packaging Market: https://bit.ly/3ASWDDr

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.