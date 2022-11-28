Human Rights Tulip 2022: top three candidates

NETHERLANDS, November 28 - News item | 28-11-2022 | 09:36

There are three candidates left in the running for the Human Rights Tulip 2022, the prize awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs each year to international human rights defenders. Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra will be announcing this year’s winner on 8 December.

Shortlist for the Human Rights Tulip 2022

On 21 October the shortlist for the Human Rights Tulip 2022 was published. An independent jury has now selected the top three candidates from the shortlist of ten according to, among other things, the impact of their work on society and their courage in striving to promote human rights despite threats and attacks. The remaining candidates for the Human Rights Tulip 2022 are:

Human Rights Center Viasna The Viasna Human Rights Center is a human rights organisation that was established in 1996 during mass protests by the democratic opposition in Belarus. Viasna is currently working to monitor the human rights situation in Belarus and raise awareness of democracy and human rights. The organisation also defends individual rights, particularly the rights of political prisoners. It has been operating illegally in Belarus since 2003.

Leng Ouch Leng Ouch has been working for human and environmental rights in Cambodia for 22 years. By investigating abuses and exposing corruption, he takes up the cause of groups of people whose interests are harmed by companies or government. These groups include local communities who are losing their land to large-scale deforestation.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Thai Lawyers for Human Rights is an organisation that was established in 2014 by a group of human rights lawyers and social activists, two days after the military coup in Thailand. The lawyers offer pro bono legal assistance to people who suffer arbitrary treatment or are put on trial for exercising their civil and political rights. The organisation also works to raise awareness among the Thai people, working closely with other human rights organisations and the UN.