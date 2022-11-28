Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,579 in the last 365 days.

Human Rights Tulip 2022: top three candidates

NETHERLANDS, November 28 - News item | 28-11-2022 | 09:36

There are three candidates left in the running for the Human Rights Tulip 2022, the prize awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs each year to international human rights defenders. Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra will be announcing this year’s winner on 8 December.

Shortlist for the Human Rights Tulip 2022

On 21 October the shortlist for the Human Rights Tulip 2022 was published. An independent jury has now selected the top three candidates from the shortlist of ten according to, among other things, the impact of their work on society and their courage in striving to promote human rights despite threats and attacks. The remaining candidates for the Human Rights Tulip 2022 are:

Human Rights Center Viasna

The Viasna Human Rights Center is a human rights organisation that was established in 1996 during mass protests by the democratic opposition in Belarus. Viasna is currently working to monitor the human rights situation in Belarus and raise awareness of democracy and human rights. The organisation also defends individual rights, particularly the rights of political prisoners. It has been operating illegally in Belarus since 2003.

Leng Ouch

Leng Ouch has been working for human and environmental rights in Cambodia for 22 years. By investigating abuses and exposing corruption, he takes up the cause of groups of people whose interests are harmed by companies or government. These groups include local communities who are losing their land to large-scale deforestation.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights is an organisation that was established in 2014 by a group of human rights lawyers and social activists, two days after the military coup in Thailand. The lawyers offer pro bono legal assistance to people who suffer arbitrary treatment or are put on trial for exercising their civil and political rights. The organisation also works to raise awareness among the Thai people, working closely with other human rights organisations and the UN.

What is the Human Rights Tulip?

The Human Rights Tulip is a prize that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs awards each year to a human rights defender or human rights organisation to support their important work. The winner receives a bronze tulip and €100,000. This money and the international visibility the prize creates help the winner continue and expand their human rights efforts.

You just read:

Human Rights Tulip 2022: top three candidates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.