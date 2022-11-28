Submit Release
Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Invites Community to Public Forums on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practices

Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber is inviting members of the community to participate in a series of public forums designed to give people an opportunity to provide comments regarding the diversity, equity, and inclusion practices of the Judiciary. The outreach effort is a key element of work being done by the Supreme Court’s Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The Commission consists of 14 members from within and outside of the Judiciary. It is co-chaired by the Chief Justice and Associate Justice Nancy Waples.

In an op-ed on the issue dated November 22, 2022, Chief Justice Reiber writes, “the Vermont Constitution entrusts the Vermont Judiciary with the responsibility of protecting the rights of all … through access to the courts and equal justice under law.” Specifically, the Constitution requires that justice must be “impartially administered, without corruption or unnecessary delay,” he noted.

The first community forum is scheduled for December 6 from 6:00 to 7:00 in the Pickering Room at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington. Other events will follow, including an all-virtual event to be scheduled in early 2023.

Read the full op-ed here:

