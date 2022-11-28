Commission to Hold Final 2022 Meeting at Ducks Unlimited

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) will hold its final meeting of the year at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters in Memphis. Commission committee meetings will take place Thursday December 1 beginning at 1 p.m., with full Commission proceedings continuing on Friday at 9 a.m.

The December meeting will include the presentation of several awards. The Fisheries Division will present its Fisheries Biologist and Technician of the Year award. In addition, the Lifetime Fisheries Biologist and Technician awards will be announced. Commission Chairwoman Angie Box will take nominations for the Legacy award which will be presented at a later TFWC meeting.

The TWFC will vote on fishing regulations at the December meeting. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division presented a preview of the sportfishing and commercial fishing changes at its last meeting. The proposals included creel and size limits to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes, changes to the use of sportfishing trotlines to align with commercial fishing trotline regulations, and clarification of reservoir boundary definitions for the Tennessee and Cumberland River reservoirs. A rules hearing will also be held for Lake Halford in Carroll County to officially add it to TWRA rules and regulations for agency lakes.

The Budget Committee will hear several budget expansions funded by Federal Restorations grants. These include projects at the Ed Carter Unit, Montgomery County Range, and Doe Mountain Range.

Commissioners will also hear updates on partnerships and outreach efforts. The Tennessee Wildlife Federation will discuss the Hunters for the Hungry program, which provides deer meat to foodbanks and citizens in need. TWRA Marketing and Special Projects Division will also provide an update on Casting for Recovery, a fishing program that supports cancer patients and survivors.

