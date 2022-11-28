Guide to Spiritual Growth Is on Its Way
Steps to improve one's relationship with GodCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pam Weinreis’s novel Well Worth MY Soul is her guide to spiritual growth. Tapping into her experience as a religious wife, mother, grandmother, and Sunday school teacher, Weinreis shares how one can improve their relationship with God and grow their faith. The author delves into scripture in order to teach readers how to find their own strength and meaning through God. Using hand-picked verses and thorough discussion, Weinreis is able to reflect on situations that may lead us astray. She reminds us that ultimately, our relationship and faith in God are dependent upon our perception.
Pam Weinreis is a caring mother to a total of four children and a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren. She is married to a rancher who raises cattle near the Little Missouri River. Aside from writing, she currently teaches Sunday school at Grace Church. She also currently maintains a blog where she discusses scripture and aims to inspire similar faith in her readers. She opens discussions with her readers on the meaning of different passages and how to continue their journey for the best relationship they can achieve with God.
An excerpt from the book reads, “In the struggle against sin the battle begins in the mind. If the heart reflects the person, let us set our minds on things from above, not on things that are on earth.” She reminds us here and in many of her writings that we must keep our minds on our faith, and keep our thinking towards God. Through this book, Weinreis hopes to help people from all walks of life in their spiritual journey and guide them in having a better relationship with God and with themselves.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
