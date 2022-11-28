Bluvec Selects Draganfly to Create Joint Solutions Enabling Specific Military and Civil UAS Threat Detection and Intervention

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Bluvec a pioneer developer of Deep Signal Inspection (DSI) technology and a leading supplier of counter-drone technology in the industry has selected Draganfly to create joint solutions enabling specific Military and Civil UAS Threat Detection Intervention.



Bluvec is a trusted counter-UAS system provider that manufactures and develops UAS detection and intervention equipment. Draganfly and Bluvec will collaborate to develop joint solutions for counter-drone technology to improve threat detection management and intervention, particularly at crucial infrastructures such as airports, energy facilities, and civil air defense.

Bluvec's counter-UAS platform will be integrated with Draganfly's Commander 3XL UAV to create a unique, innovative solution that will extend the range of Bluvec's existing products and introduce additional capabilities such as remote situational reconnaissance, patrol and intervention. The Commander 3 XL is an easy-to-deploy, modular multirotor UAV with the ability to carry up to 10 kg as part of its interchangeable payload system.

Draganfly, in addition, will also be a distributor of Bluvec solutions and will act as a collaborator to help grow the global adoption of critical counter-UAV infrastructure.

"The global importance of counter-drone technology is crucial and has immediate real-world use cases," said President and CEO Cameron Chell. "We are excited to have been selected by Bluvec and to collaborate with Bluvec in developing next-generation threat-detection management and infrastructure to help protect crucial infrastructures in times of crisis."

"We are very excited to collaborate with Draganfly to enhance counter-drone technology further," said Jack Jia, Founder and CEO of Bluvec. "This will undoubtedly have a major impact on the ability to deeply incorporate UAS and UAV solutions into civil and military threat detection management and intervention."

