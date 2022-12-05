Scribble Data Earns SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

Scribble Data Logo

This validates the makers of Enrich full-stack feature engineering platform as a reliable data partner that ensures the safety and privacy of customer data.

Feature engineering is central to the ML lifecycle and as organizations' reliance on it grows, it is necessary for trust and privacy to be the foremost consideration in everything we do.” — Venkata Pingali, Co-founder and CEO of Scribble Data

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribble Data, maker of Enrich, a full-stack feature engineering platform for analytics, has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification after completing a third-party audit of its data security and privacy protection processes.

Scribble Data works with large amounts of critical data for many leading companies, helping them with decision making for persistent business problems. While Scribble Data is built on a privacy-conscious architecture, creating a robust, dependable, auditable engine is critical for generating and managing datasets safely and minimizing risk. This audit recognizes Scribble Data as a reliable partner for enterprise businesses with high standards of security.

The SOC 2 Type II audit validates Scribble Data’s approach to data and privacy and meets all the required criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's information security controls, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant standards, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified time period.

"Feature engineering is central to the ML lifecycle and as organizations' reliance on it grows, it is necessary for trust and privacy to be the foremost consideration in everything we do," said Venkata Pingali, Co-founder, and CEO of Scribble Data. He further added, “At Scribble, we look at trust from multiple perspectives including the team, the technology, and the work product our customers receive. SOC II is about process and organization. It complements our work on other fronts.”

Achint Thomas, Data Architect of Scribble Data added, "At Scribble Data, we believe in ‘security by design’. Data platforms must be built on a bedrock of trust. Scribble Data’s Enrich is architected with security and trust as first class considerations as evidenced by features such as code commit tagged pipelines, data anonymization, and GDPR record logging. This certification affirms our hard work and attention to detail, both on the product front as well as organizational front, and will strengthen and formalize how Scribble Data continues its commitment to secure practices, communicated internally and externally."

About Scribble Data

Scribble Data are the makers of Enrich, a full-stack feature engineering platform for analytics. Our mission is to empower organizations to solve persistent business problems with data they can trust. With the Enrich Intelligence Platform, we enable businesses to make high-impact decisions fast, with reliable and trustworthy data. Our seamless data transformation and low code analytics app store frees up valuable time for developers and analysts to focus on critical tasks and collaborate effectively when solving a multitude of data use cases.

Walkthrough of Scribble Data's Enrich Intelligence Platform