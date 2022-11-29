Foundation Bankrolls Groundbreaking Brain Digitization Project at Boston University
Renowned BU Researcher
Researchers validate brain damage from CTE Brain Bank linked to mental illness
“Millions of parents decide every year to allow their children to play contact sports and endanger their brains and future,” says Foundation President Bruce Parkman.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Black Friday" has come and gone for millions of Americans giving way to #GivingTuesday, but every day is a dark day for families who've lost young people through mental illness brought on by repetitive brain injury. That's why The Mac Parkman Foundation is doubling down in an effort to create awareness of the epidemic of mental illness that threatens the lives of millions of children by damaging their brains through "subconcussive trauma" and early exposure to contact sports.
— Bruce Parkman
To demonstrate our commitment, the Foundation has pledged $250,000 to the Boston University Center for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy to conduct advanced imaging and digitization of the CTE brain bank for further studying of these brains to outline the connection between damaged brains and mental illness. The study is designed to further research into these connections to raise awareness of the link between brain damage and mental illness, primarily in children, which is the focus of the Mac Parkman Foundation.
The BU CTE brain bank is the largest repository of donated brains used to study the impact of contact sports and concussive and subconcussive trauma. Over the years, the BU CTE Center has led the world in research around CTE and has produced numerous studies validating the existence of this devastating, degenerative neurological condition and warning about the damage that is being done to athletic brains and lives through the continued exposure of their brain to concussive trauma.
“Millions of parents decide every year to allow their children to play contact sports and endanger their brains and future,” says Foundation President Bruce Parkman, “they make these decisions in a vacuum of knowledge and unknowingly place their children on a path to mental illness if the exposure to concussive trauma is extensive. The lack of knowledge about the dangers of mental illness is not only limited to parents, but to the medical, psychological, and athletic training communities as well. We must address this knowledge gap to better protect our children from harm”
Contact Suzanne Lines @ (817) 223-4375 or Travis Horn to schedule an interview or connect with the Foundation, visit MPFact.com
Travis Horn
Bull Horn Communications
+1 813-770-4781
email us here