L-Tryptophan Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Rise in the Adoption of L-Tryptophan in the Animal Feed Industry L-Tryptophan Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the L-Tryptophan Market size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. L-Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that helps the body in making proteins and serves important purposes, like nitrogen balance in adults and growth in infants. Increase in the adoption of L-Tryptophan in the animal feed industry, rise in the awareness about the various benefits of L-Tryptophan among developed nations, increase in the demand for L-Tryptophan in dietary supplements, and growing applications in the treatment of depression, behavioral disorders, and premenstrual syndrome are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the L-Tryptophan Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the L-Tryptophan Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North American L-Tryptophan Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of L-Tryptophan in the animal feed industry.

2. The rise in the adoption of L-Tryptophan amino acid to meet the digestible requirement of animals is driving the Feed Grade segment.

3. The side-effects associated with the use of L-tryptophan is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the L-Tryptophan Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the L-Tryptophan Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

L-Tryptophan Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type: The Feed Grade segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as growing demand for L-Tryptophan to balance diets for animals and increase in the awareness about the benefits of L-Tryptophan as a feed grade. It does not have any limitation in dosage for the animal feed.

L-Tryptophan Market Segment Analysis-By Application: The Animal Feed segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to its ability of serving as a building block for proteins and as a crucial nutrient for the functions of the nervous and immune systems.

L-Tryptophan Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 29% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the demand for L-Tryptophan in animal feed industry, the presence of key players, and increase in the awareness about the benefits of L-Tryptophan in developed nations.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the L-Tryptophant industry are -

1. Glanbia Plc,

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company,

3. Cellmark AB, A & Z Food Additives Co Ltd,

4. Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd

5. Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

