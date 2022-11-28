Soil Fumigant Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Soil Fumigant Market Size is estimated to reach $941.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The growing role of pest attacks on high-value crops and daily crops along with a rising population base across the globe are key factors that generate a moderate outlook for the soil fumigant industry during the forecast period. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, between 20 to 40 percent of global crop production is lost to pests annually. Soil fumigation is a pre-plant chemical treatment of soil, utilizing a pesticide product to convert it to forms of volatile gas. Chemicals such as Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, Methyl Iodide and Dimethyl Disulfide are some of the common types of fumigants that diffuse through the open pore of soil to provide protection against soil-borne pests and render disease control. The application of soil fumigants is present on a global scale on both annual and perennial crops. Additionally, manufacturers can use them in tandem or with a combination. Soil Fumigants are also known as “multi-purpose” or “broad spectrum” fumigants. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in 2022. It is owing to the vast-spread agricultural sector in the given region. Moreover, the region is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

2. It is due to the growing population and the demand for inputs that would support the market growth. The growing demand for food from developed and developing regions along with rising incidences of crop failures and runover by pests provide market strengths.

3. However, regulatory challenges such as the abolishment of the use in various developed countries impede market growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Soil Fumigant Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. This form of fumigant has been adopted as an alternative to methyl bromide in both developed and developing regions. Moreover, the phosphine segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing one, with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

2. However, the liquid segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing form, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. This form of fumigant is directly injected into the soil which helps in transforming it into a protective gas layer surrounding the roots. This property ratifies the pest-attacks probability. As per ICAR 2022, on average 15-20% yield losses in food and cash crops occur in India due to insect pest attacks.

3. The Soil Fumigant Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 36% in 2022 and is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

4. the Indian agricultural sector accounted for 18.8% of the Gross Value Added of the country. The growing global support from other developed nations would aid the deployment of fumigants. The demand for Soil Fumigant is significantly aided by high-value crops. Further, the growing population levels across the world have pushed farmers and livestock managers to inculcate the usage of such fumigants. As per FAO 2021, up to 40% of global crop production is lost to pests and various forms of diseases annually.

5. Population levels in Asia and Africa have often resulted in higher demand for crops and other forms of supplies. Additionally, the region offers favorable climatic conditions and agricultural impetus to the population, allowing for an increase in the utilization of soil fumigants. As per OECD 2020, nearly 22.6% population growth has been seen in Bahrain, ranking it amongst the highest across the world. Moreover, as per Statistics Times, Asia has held the third-fastest growth in population by around 0.83% in 2020, with India noticing a population change equivalent to 1% in 2021 from 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Soil Fumigant industry are -

1. AMVAC

2. BASF SE

3. Cytec Solvay Group

4. FMC Corporation

5. Isagro

