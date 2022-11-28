Global Infrastructure Inspection Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Infrastructure Inspection Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the infrastructure inspection market is expected to grow from $1.81 billion in 2021 to $1.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The infrastructure inspection market is expected to grow to $2.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The surge in capital investments for structural health monitoring to ensure better maintenance of critical infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the infrastructure inspection market going forward.

Infrastructure Inspection Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the infrastructure inspection market. Major companies operating in the infrastructure inspection market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Infrastructure Inspection Market Overview

The infrastructure inspection market consists of sales of infrastructure inspection by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in analysing and monitoring tools that help to analyse the state of the infrastructure. Infrastructure inspection refers to the technology that involves collecting and assessing meaningful data about the infrastructure. Infrastructure inspections can include bridges, pipelines, power grids, and other facilities that are essential to the use and safety of structures.

Infrastructure Inspection Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Drones, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Crawlers, Submersibles

· By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous

· By Application: Pipes, Tanks and Vessels, Sewers, Roads and Bridges, Underwater Inspection, Wind Turbines, Nuclear Applications, Auxiliary Structures

· By End-Use: Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Chemical, Petrochemical, Municipal, General Purpose

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Honeybee Robotics, Eddyfi Technologies, Wipro Limited, Xylem Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Geokon, Digitexx Data Systems Inc., Sisgeo S.r.l., AVT Reliability Ltd, MISTRAS Group, Wipro, Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, DJI, Parrot Drone SAS., and Acellent Technologies Inc.

Infrastructure Inspection Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth infrastructure inspection market research. The market report analyzes infrastructure inspection global market overview, infrastructure inspection global market size, infrastructure inspection market segmentation, infrastructure inspection global market growth drivers, infrastructure inspection global market growth across geographies, and infrastructure inspection global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

