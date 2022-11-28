Wireless Healthcare Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 22.50% during 2022-2027

Wireless Healthcare Market Size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Wireless Healthcare Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wireless healthcare market size reached US$ 129.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 486.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.50% during 2022-2027.

Wireless healthcare includes advanced hardware and software technologies designed to diagnose, treat, communicate, and monitor patient health conditions. They can be connected with embedded or conventional monitoring systems that allow sensors to determine the glucose levels, body temperature, and heartbeat of an individual. Wireless healthcare is largely available in various technologies, such as WiMAX, WAPN, and Wi-Fi. It aids in keeping track of several health parameters, managing data communities, ensuring documentation accuracy, and optimizing overall work efficiency. In addition, wireless healthcare also stores real-time information regarding the health of patients while meeting regulatory compliances at minimal operating costs. As a result, this technology is extensively utilized by hospitals and clinics to effectively connect with patients remotely for treatment purposes.

Wireless Healthcare Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for the internet of things (IoT)-enabled remote monitoring and communication technologies to provide adequate treatment by accumulating medical information via body-worn sensors, owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, is among the primary factors driving the wireless healthcare market. Besides this, the rising proliferation of smartphones and the acceptance of various wearable medical devices in diagnostic sensors are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for wireless healthcare to mitigate physical contact, on account of the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), especially during the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of mHealth solutions, mobile applications for medical practitioners to connect with patients, and biosensors to acquire information regarding health conditions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of connected devices, mainstreaming cloud computing to store stoic data, and the inflating patient-centric approach by hospitals are anticipated to propel the wireless healthcare market over the forecasted period.

Wireless Healthcare Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ALE International (China Poly Group Corporation), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and Vocera Communications (Stryker Corporation).

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

• Wi-Fi

• Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

• Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)

Breakup by Application:

• Patient Specific

• Provider/Payer Specific

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Nursing Homes

• Home Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

