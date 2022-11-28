Automotive Films Market to Reach US$7.75 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in knowledge about safety and health concerns are leading towards the rise in demand for Automotive Films Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Films Market size is forecast to reach $7.75 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Automotive films are very thin laminated films used to provide security, comfort, and privacy to the user. The automotive films are used both on the interior and exterior of the vehicle. Plastic films made of PolyEthylene Terephthalate come in a range of finishes. This recyclable synthetic polymer, obtained through polycondensation, has good impact resistance and a high moisture resistance. Technical films made of PolyEthylene Terephthalate can be employed in applications that require dielectric characteristics. Regardless of the application, all window tint films are measured by levels of visible light transmission (VLT) of materials. These films are mostly used as automotive window tint and as paint protection and surface protection films. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the demand for vehicles all over the world. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Films Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the Automotive Films Market owing to rapid increase in number of vehicles due to increase in population and disposable income.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Automotive Films Market and their specific segmented revenue.

5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Automotive Films Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Automotive Window Films held the largest share of 42% in the Automotive Films Market in 2020. The rise in usage of Automotive Window Films is because the increase in level of protection against the ultraviolet rays from the sun. The automotive films provide sustainability to the vehicle and reduce the workload on the air conditioning system.

2. Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Automotive Films Market in the year 2020 with a market share of 42% followed by Europe and North America. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing automotive markets globally.

3. Passenger Vehicles held the largest share of 60% in the Automotive Films Market in the year 2020. The rise in the passenger vehicle is due to the rising population and increase in the disposable income. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle the no of vehicles production in China in 2019 was 21.4 million and growing at an average rate of 22.08%.

4. Exterior window films held the largest share in the Automotive Films Market in 2020 with CAGR of 7%. The rise in the automotive films for exterior of the vehicle is increasing on the vulnerable areas like bumpers, side mirrors, door handles, rocker panels and others. The use of films is to protect the vehicle from scratches, stains, and damage.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Films Industry are -

1. 3M Company,

2. Eastman Chemical Company,

3. Johnson Window Films, Inc.,

4. Saint Gobain Performance Plastics,

5. Lintech Corporation,



