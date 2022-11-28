Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Projected Growth

Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Report 2022” forecasts the two wheeler hub motor market to reach a value of $10.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The two-wheeler hub motor market is expected to grow to $16.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The rise in demand for electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the two-wheeler hub motor market going forward.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the two-wheeler hub motor market. Major companies operating in the two-wheeler hub motor sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2020, Saietta, a UK-based manufacturer of light-duty and heavy-duty electric drive systems, introduced an in-hub advanced axial flux traction (AFT) electric motor with axial flux technology. The AFT motor offers a lower overall weight and provides a more compact design. It can also produce more torque than other motors while generating less heat.

The two-wheeler hub motor market consists of sales of two-wheeler hub motors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to power rear-wheel drive vehicles. A hub motor is an electrical motor that is attached to the wheels and converts electric power to motive power to provide traction. It helps in reducing the weight of the vehicle, reduces fuel consumption, extends the life of a two-wheeler, and lowers maintenance costs.

• By Vehicle Type: Electric Bike, Electric Scooter, Electric Motorcycle

• By Motor: Gearless, Geared

• By Installation: Front, Rear

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket



• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Electric Bike Ltd, Evans Electric, GoGoA1, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Ziehl-Abegg SE, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd

