Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market Projected Growth

The Business Research Company's "Concentrated Milk Fat Market Report 2022” forecasts the concentrated milk fat market to reach a value of $4.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The concentrated milk fat market is expected to reach $6.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The strong growth of the dairy industry is contributing significantly to the growth of the concentrated milk fat market going forward.

Concentrated Milk Fat Market Trends

Rising demand for long-shelf-life products is expected to drive the concentrated milk fat market going forward. The shelf-life refers to the length of time in which any product is safe and suitable for use. The concentrated milk fat possesses a longer shelf life due to low water activity in the product, and it can be stored at room temperature for several months, thereby promoting its use in manufacturing bakery and confectionery products. For instance, in June 2020, Truebell, a UAE-based fast-moving consumer goods firm, reported a 300% increase in demand for long-shelf-life products. Therefore, rising demand for long-shelf-life products will promote the growth of the concentrated milk fat market.

Concentrated Milk Fat Market Overview

The concentrated milk fat market consists of sales of concentrated milk fat by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a food additive in bakery and confectionery products. The concentrated milk fat is prepared by removing water and non-fat matter from the milk using various physical processes. Due to the low water content in concentrated milk fat, it can be stored at room temperature for a long time, resulting in a long shelf life, easy transportation, and bulk storage.

• By Product: Organic, Conventional

• By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Nutraceuticals, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Offline Store

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Darigold Inc, Grassland Dairy Products Inc, Lactalis Ingredients, FrieslandCampina Professional, California Dairies, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Hoogwegt US Inc, FIT Company

The market report analyzes concentrated milk fat global market size, concentrated milk fat global market segments, concentrated milk fat global market growth drivers, concentrated milk fat market growth across geographies, and concentrated milk fat market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

