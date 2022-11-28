Global Transparent Display Market Projected Growth

Transparent Display Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Transparent Display Market Report 2022” forecasts the transparent display market share to reach a value of $1.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.15%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The transparent display market is expected to grow to $8.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.60%.

The increasing demand from end-use industries propels the growth of the transparent display market.

Transparent Display Market Trends

Technological advancements in display are a key trend gaining popularity in the transparent display market. Major players in the transparent display sector are focused on developing technologically advanced displays in sectors including consumer electronics to sustain their market position. For instance, in August 2020, Xiaomi, a China-based technology product and services company, introduced Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition, a see-through television, that uses transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology to display images that appear to be floating in the air. The new device has an edge-to-edge transparent display, allowing viewers to see through to the other side.

Transparent Display Market Overview

The transparent display market consists of sales of the transparent display products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transmit dynamic or interactive material through a transparent surface that allows viewers to see what is displayed on the screen while still being able to see through the display. The transparent display refers to the display in which the emissive layer receives light from electrical impulses that pass through the conductive layer.

Transparent Display Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Display Size: Small And Medium, Large

• By Resolution: Ultra HD, Full HD, HD, Other Resolutions

• By Technology: LCD, OLED, Other Technologies

• By Product: HMD, HUD, Digital Signage, Smart Appliance

• By Vertical: Consumer, Retail And Hospitality, Sports And Entertainment, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Industrial, Other Verticals



• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Planar Systems, Samsung Display Co Ltd, Pro Display, Crystal Display Systems LTD, LG Corp, Panasonic, BenQ, Kent Optronics, Universal Display Corporation, Hikvision, NEXNOVO, 2point0 Concepts, Leyard, Globus Infocom Limited

