Coated Paper Market worth $60.1 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 3.4% - IndustryARC

Increasing demand for advertising and packaging in various industries will fuel Coated Paper Market demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Coated Paper Market size is forecast to reach $60.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. To enhance paper surface properties such as gloss, weight, smoothness, and ink retention, the coated paper is formulated with a combination of chemicals and materials such as grounded calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate, Kaolin Clay, and more. Moreover, to improve wet strength and UV resistance, the coating material is combined with some chemical additives, such as resins and dispersants. The coating makes the base material suitable for printing applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Coated Paper Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the coated papers market, owing to the increasing demand for commercial printing in the region. The increasing urbanization coupled with the rising population in APAC is the major factor driving the demand for commercial printing.

2. Coated paper products are extensively processed along with plastics, latex, clay, and other materials to augment longevity and aesthetic appearance, and improve recyclability, which is projected to increase the market growth.

3. To ensure stable growth of the segment over the forecast period, the growing use of coated paper in currencies, security papers, and checkbooks is expected. In addition, continuous use of this commodity as brochures and product manuals can keep demand steady for smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The coated fine paper segment held the largest share in the coated paper market in 2020 up to 60%. The pulp that has been chemically bleached and contains less mechanical pulp is used to make coated fine paper. Its high grammar and excellent brightness of up to 96% can be attributed to the growth in the adoption of such articles.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the coated papers market in 2020 up to 36%, owing to the increasing demand for coated papers from the advertising and food packaging industry in the region.

3. The light-weight coated paper segment held a significant share in the coated paper market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. The mechanical papers coated with clay or similar substances and used for printing are light-weight coated papers.

4. The grounded calcium carbonate (GCC) segment held the largest share in the coated paper market in 2020. GCC is extracted by fine grinding, washing, and crushing of natural white calcite from natural limestone deposits (CaCO3). GCC provides ideal high brightness particle size, which is important during the manufacturing phase of coated paper.

5. The packaging segment held the largest share in the coated papers market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2016. Coated papers are typically used in packaging applications such as folding cartons, beverage carriers, book and report covers, mailing tubes, video cassette boxes, and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Coated Paper Industry are -

1. Oji Holdings Corporation

2. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.,

3. Stora Enso Oyj

4. Sappi limited,

5. Asia Pulp & Paperc.,

