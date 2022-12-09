Tennis Esports - Case Study at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT)
Students present their results upon IPRO course "Sports-Technology-Entertainment (VR)" at the Illinois Tech.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It all started in the summer when April Welch, Associate Vice President of the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) initiated to host a virtual reality (VR) event in the McCormick Campus Center, where games such as Beat Saber, Super Smash Brothers and Tennis Esports were presented, and recognized companies such as Wilson Sporting Goods met with VR startups such as VR Motion Learning from Vienna, Austria.
In the aftermath Bo Rodda, Professor of Practice on the Kaplan Institute started a special IPRO (Interprofessional Projects Program) called "Sports-Technology-Entertainment (VR)". IPROs are courses inspiring collaborative innovation and offering students experience in tackling a semester-long open-ended challenge as part of an interdisciplinary team. Project topics reflect the diversity of the workplace, thereby offering a wide range of choices for students to apply knowledge from their disciplines and tackle a challenge that fits their career interests, passion, or experience.
In the class of "Sports-Technology", 30 students focus on an integrated innovation planning process combining user-driven and business-driven aspects in the context of Wilson Sporting Goods and the traditional sporting goods market, as well as the new market of virtual sports such as the involving "Tennis Esports". Prototype and product development, user and market testing, and market sizing are also part of the curriculum of "Sports-Technology".
At the end of the semester, the students present their findings to a jury of IIT, Wilson and VR Motion Learning. The best ideas will be taken to launch the new virtual sport "Tennis Esports".
About Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT)
The university is a private research university in Chicago and has programs in architecture, business, communications, design, engineering, industrial technology, information technology, law, psychology, and science.
About VR Motion Learning GmbH & Co KG
Tennis Esports is a virtual sports application developed by the Vienna-based startup VR Motion Learning.
“Tennis Esports” was showcased at the US Open 2022 in Flushing Meadows and on ABC News, ESPN, ESTV or other networks. Tennis Esports provides an interactive tennis experience. It can be played virtually anywhere with a Meta Quest 2 headset and the Tennis Esports app.
Users may train different exercises with a virtual ball machine, try to hit a high score in an Arcade game, match their friends online or even play against themselves. Currently, hundreds of tennis players from around the world meet on Tennis Esports virtual reality courts and compete for the Tennis Esports Cup 2022 - a world premiere virtual format.
