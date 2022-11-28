Uber and Lyft Gig Worker Auto Repair Assistance Available

Gig Worker Economy

Ensure Your Business Never Stops Due To Costly Auto Repairs

NY, NY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When I was a gig worker delivery driver, my main problem was that I had to wait to get paid by other vendors. The business could skyrocket at any time, and the cost of fuel, tolls, and other delivery expenses put stress on my available cash flow. This is when I would turn to my credit cards for financial assistance. However, the demand for my services grew so much that I reached my credit limit. Then suddenly, my van breaks down, and I don’t have the money for repairs. I would have to wait until next week until I receive payments from the vendors I delivered for. My business is now shut down and my ability to make money is halted.

What are my options? I tried reaching out to my local bank, and they told me that gig worker financing was not a real business and was considered high-risk lending. I went to all my local banks, and none were able to offer gig worker financing. Finally, I found information that suggested that I stop looking at traditional financing and instead look for alternative lending options.

That's when I learned about alternative lenders who provided gig worker financing regardless of credit. Most are looking for a minimum of $3,000 in monthly revenue, six months in business, and no overdrafts in the last five months. The next time you find yourself in a situation where you have sudden auto repairs, need fuel assistance, or have unexpected emergencies while waiting for your next vendor payments consider alternative lending.

The terms for these loans are more aggressive regarding repayment and lender fees, but when your business needs emergency Gig Worker funding, they should be considered as a possible financial option. Consult with your financial advisor for guidance.