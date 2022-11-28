Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,606 in the last 365 days.

Michael Caine Heads New Edition of The Chap

michael caine

front cover of the chap's new edition

The Winter 22 edition of long-running British gentlemen's periodical The Chap features a major interview with cinematic legend Sir Michael Caine

If you're sitting in a movie watching me and you say, 'isn't that Michael Caine a wonderful actor?' then I've failed.”
— Sir Michael Caine
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chap Magazine is Britain’s longest running periodical on the theme of gentlemanly style, and the Winter 22 edition features one of the world’s most iconic actors as its cover star. Sir Michael Caine, in an exclusive interview, reveals details from the earliest days of his career in theatre and cinema, how he got his first break and why he chose the name Michael Caine over his birth name of Maurice Micklewhite. He also comments on which of his films he considered his finest work, and which ones he made purely for the money.

“Have I seen Jaws: The Revenge, which came out in 1987? Never. I hear it’s terrible. However, I have seen the house it built and that’s terrific.”

Michael Caine is an ideal figure for The Chap Magazine, combining classic style with sharp wit and proof that you can be born in the wilder parts of London and still make it as an arbiter of elegance. Founded in 1999 in London, The Chap Magazine has championed the timeless tradition of gentlemanly style for over twenty years. The publication has devoted itself to raising the sartorial game of men around the world, by encouraging them to reject the tracksuits, jeans and sportswear favoured by contemporary fashions and replacing them with tailored suits, trilbies and Goodyear-welted footwear.

This Winter edition also marks the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun by Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon in November 1922. Famed American Egyptologists John and Colleen Darnell recount the historical factors that made this the most important archeological discovery for two millennia, and we also visit Highclere Castle in England, where Downton Abbey is filmed, and where the great-grandson of Lord Carnarvon reveals his feelings about the legendary curse of Tutankhamun.

With features on the festival of vintage motor racing at Goodwood Revival, Supersonic Edwardians aboard Concorde fashion feature, the story of Tutankhamun’s father, the so-called heretic King Akhenaten, a guide to formal wear from London’s finest bespoke bow tie maker, a guide to buying the original perfumes released by Hollywood stars of the Golden Age, and a detailed look at the wardrobe and sartorial influence of King Charles III, this issue of The Chap encapsulates all the finest topics that have guided the magazine for over two decades.

Gustav Temple
The Chap
gustav@thechap.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Michael Caine Heads New Edition of The Chap

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.