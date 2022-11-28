Michael Caine Heads New Edition of The Chap
The Winter 22 edition of long-running British gentlemen's periodical The Chap features a major interview with cinematic legend Sir Michael Caine
If you're sitting in a movie watching me and you say, 'isn't that Michael Caine a wonderful actor?' then I've failed.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chap Magazine is Britain’s longest running periodical on the theme of gentlemanly style, and the Winter 22 edition features one of the world’s most iconic actors as its cover star. Sir Michael Caine, in an exclusive interview, reveals details from the earliest days of his career in theatre and cinema, how he got his first break and why he chose the name Michael Caine over his birth name of Maurice Micklewhite. He also comments on which of his films he considered his finest work, and which ones he made purely for the money.
— Sir Michael Caine
“Have I seen Jaws: The Revenge, which came out in 1987? Never. I hear it’s terrible. However, I have seen the house it built and that’s terrific.”
Michael Caine is an ideal figure for The Chap Magazine, combining classic style with sharp wit and proof that you can be born in the wilder parts of London and still make it as an arbiter of elegance. Founded in 1999 in London, The Chap Magazine has championed the timeless tradition of gentlemanly style for over twenty years. The publication has devoted itself to raising the sartorial game of men around the world, by encouraging them to reject the tracksuits, jeans and sportswear favoured by contemporary fashions and replacing them with tailored suits, trilbies and Goodyear-welted footwear.
This Winter edition also marks the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun by Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon in November 1922. Famed American Egyptologists John and Colleen Darnell recount the historical factors that made this the most important archeological discovery for two millennia, and we also visit Highclere Castle in England, where Downton Abbey is filmed, and where the great-grandson of Lord Carnarvon reveals his feelings about the legendary curse of Tutankhamun.
With features on the festival of vintage motor racing at Goodwood Revival, Supersonic Edwardians aboard Concorde fashion feature, the story of Tutankhamun’s father, the so-called heretic King Akhenaten, a guide to formal wear from London’s finest bespoke bow tie maker, a guide to buying the original perfumes released by Hollywood stars of the Golden Age, and a detailed look at the wardrobe and sartorial influence of King Charles III, this issue of The Chap encapsulates all the finest topics that have guided the magazine for over two decades.
