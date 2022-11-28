Submit Release
News Search

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,621 in the last 365 days.

Digital Agency Clevercherry Develops Team with Three New Hires

From left to right – Zoe Ellis, Jessica Greaney, Stacey Crampton

Birmingham based creative and digital agency Clevercherry are going through a period of growth, as they have expanded their team over recent weeks.

Our recent expansion allows us to offer an even stronger client experience and we’re thrilled to have Stacey, Zoe, and Jessica on board!”
— Laura Williams, Client Services Director
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business has recently welcomed Stacey Crampton and Zoe Ellis as Digital Account Managers and Jessica Greaney as their Head of Marketing.

Stacey Crampton comes to Clevercherry with almost half a decade of experience working in account and development project management with a premium automotive client. Her skillset, gained from working with large teams to push projects forward and provide product owners with world class support, will be integral in ensuring Clevercherry can continue to offer the great customer service they are renowned for.

With a degree in Business & Marketing and over four years of digital agency experience working with both B2C and B2B clients, Zoe Ellis has developed many core skills in ensuring things run smoothly when providing clients with digital and creative support.

Her knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping clients reach their business goals, whether that’s ROI or raising brand awareness.

Head of Marketing Jessica Greaney has extensive experience in executing and measuring strategic B2B and B2C campaigns whilst building and managing high-performing marketing teams.

Named as Young Professional of the Year in the Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield & Tamworth, and Cannock Chase Chambers of Commerce awards earlier this year, her addition to the team allows Clevercherry the opportunity to offer an all-encompassing range of digital marketing services to businesses.

Client Services Director, Laura Williams says:

“Our recent expansion allows us to offer an even stronger client experience and we’re thrilled to have Stacey, Zoe, and Jessica on board!

“We are immensely proud that we can attract highly skilled and talented individuals to our company, and our three most recent hires are invaluable, strengthening our creative and digital services even further.”

For further information about Clevercherry, please visit clevercherry.com.

Jessica Greaney
Clevercherry
+441212361060 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Digital Agency Clevercherry Develops Team with Three New Hires

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.