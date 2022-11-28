Digital Agency Clevercherry Develops Team with Three New Hires
Birmingham based creative and digital agency Clevercherry are going through a period of growth, as they have expanded their team over recent weeks.
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business has recently welcomed Stacey Crampton and Zoe Ellis as Digital Account Managers and Jessica Greaney as their Head of Marketing.
Stacey Crampton comes to Clevercherry with almost half a decade of experience working in account and development project management with a premium automotive client. Her skillset, gained from working with large teams to push projects forward and provide product owners with world class support, will be integral in ensuring Clevercherry can continue to offer the great customer service they are renowned for.
With a degree in Business & Marketing and over four years of digital agency experience working with both B2C and B2B clients, Zoe Ellis has developed many core skills in ensuring things run smoothly when providing clients with digital and creative support.
Her knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping clients reach their business goals, whether that’s ROI or raising brand awareness.
Head of Marketing Jessica Greaney has extensive experience in executing and measuring strategic B2B and B2C campaigns whilst building and managing high-performing marketing teams.
Named as Young Professional of the Year in the Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield & Tamworth, and Cannock Chase Chambers of Commerce awards earlier this year, her addition to the team allows Clevercherry the opportunity to offer an all-encompassing range of digital marketing services to businesses.
Client Services Director, Laura Williams says:
“Our recent expansion allows us to offer an even stronger client experience and we’re thrilled to have Stacey, Zoe, and Jessica on board!
“We are immensely proud that we can attract highly skilled and talented individuals to our company, and our three most recent hires are invaluable, strengthening our creative and digital services even further.”
