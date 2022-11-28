At 6.4 % CAGR, Dimer Acid Market Size Worth USD 1.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in demand from the construction and packaging industry can act as a major driver for the Dimer Acid Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Dimer Acid Market is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Dimer acids (also known as dimerized fatty acid) are stearic acid-based or dicarboxylic acid that is prepared through the process of dimerizing unsaturated fatty acids that is usually acquired from tall oil, mostly on clay catalysts. Dimer acid is primarily used in a wide range of applications such as Alkyd Resins, Adhesives, Paint & Coatings, Surfactants, Polyamide Resin, Oilfield Chemicals, Lubricants, Fuel Oil Additives, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Dimer-Acid-Market-Research-503641



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dimer Acid Market highlights the following areas -

1. Construction Industry in Dimer Acid Market is expected to see the fastest growth, owing to increasing demand for Dimer Acid for production of adhesives, paints, coatings, and other construction materials.

2. Dimer Acid that belongs to a class of dicarboxylic acids, has properties such as high impact strength, higher flexibility, better corrosion resistance, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and water resistance which makes it ideal for the production of various construction materials.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Dimer Acid Market in 2021, with China most likely to drive the market growth. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand for adhesives and plastics from the packaging industry, along with construction activities that require the use of Dimer Acid, thus, boosting the market growth.

4. The Adhesives segment held the largest share in the Dimer Acid Market since the demand for Dimer Acid has been increasing for this segment due to the ideal properties that it holds.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503641



Segmental Analysis:

1. Hydrogenated Dimer Acid held the largest share in the Dimer Acid Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. This is mainly because hydrogenated dimer acids help improve the overall level of corrosion resistance, hydrophobicity along with the light and heat stability of the final product in comparison to standard and distilled dimer acid.

2. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Dimer Acid Market in 2021 up to 30%, with China being the one to dominate the market. For instance, China holds the largest market share around the world when it comes to food packaging. According to a recent study published on Interpack, the consumption of food packaging is expected to increase to 447,066 million in 2023.

3. The Adhesives segment held the largest share in the Dimer Acid Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for adhesives from the construction and packaging sectors in multiple regions across the world.

4. The Construction Industry held the largest share in the Dimer Acid Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. For instance, according to Volvo CE, the construction sector saw an increase in the production and manufacturing of construction materials across multiple regions since the fourth quarter of 2020.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dimer Acid Industry are -

1. BASF

2. Croda International

3. Oleon NV

4. Harima Chemicals

5. Emery Oleochemicals



Click on the following link to buy the Dimer Acid Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503641



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Polyunsaturated-Fatty-Acids-Market-Research-504324

B. Organic Acids Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16128/organic-acids-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062