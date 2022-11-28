Venture Capital Investment Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

Several initiatives undertaken by the governments of various nations to support startup companies is boosting the venture capital investment market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global venture capital investment market size reached US$ 211.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 584.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1% during 2022-2027.

Venture capital (VC) is a type of private equity (PE) that funds early-stage emerging companies and startups with little to no operating history but substantial potential for growth. The financing is provided by investors, investment banks, and any other financial institutions to fledgling companies. These companies sell ownership stakes to VC funds for managerial expertise, financing, and technical support. VC investors participate in the management and help the company’s executives in the decision-making process to drive growth. As a result, VC investment is witnessing significant demand as it helps spur advancements and provide above-average returns.

Market Trends and Drivers:

VC investors are employing algorithms and machine learning (ML) techniques to identify potential startups to make better investment decisions, which represents one of the key factors bolstering the venture capital investment market growth. Additionally, governments of various nations are undertaking several initiatives to support startup companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. This is further supported by surging funding in VC and an escalating number of startups across the globe. Other factors, such as burgeoning investments in the healthcare, agriculture, biotechnology, and media and entertainment industries, rapidly changing marketing conditions, and the advent of new technologies, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Venture Capital Investment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the venture capital investment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accel

• Andreessen Horowitz

• Benchmark

• Bessemer Venture Partners

• First Round Capital LLC

• Founders Fund LLC

• Ggv Management L.L.C.

• Index Ventures

• Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

• Union Square Ventures LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global venture capital investment market based on sector, fund size, funding type and region.

Breakup by Sector:

• Software

• Pharma and Biotech

• Media and Entertainment

• Medical Devices and Equipment

• Medical Services and Systems

• IT Hardware

• IT services and Telecommunication

• Consumer Goods and Recreation

• Energy

• Others

Breakup by Fund Size:

• Under $50 M

• $50 M to $100 M

• $100 M to $250 M

• $250 M to $500 M

• $500 M to $1 B

• Above $1 B

Breakup by Funding Type:

• First-Time Venture Funding

• Follow-on Venture Funding

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

